PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has announced that the thrilling React: Survival mode, inspired by the popular children’s game Red Light/Green Light, which is a part of the popular Netflix series Squid Game. Now available through Arcade Mode, React: Survival will challenge players to survive the watchful eye of Evil Rabbit. In addition to this new mode, the long-awaited Avalanche X-Suit is here, available to players beginning on December 24th, 2021, keeping players’ spirits high over winter with more content for them to enjoy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO