ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Secures Contract With Hyundai Glovis To Ship Cars Out of China

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of what happens with Giga Texas and Giga Berlin Tesla will continue using Giga Shanghai as an export hub, at least for now. Tesla has already made it clear that production will get off to a slow start in Texas and Germany, and it seems the company still can't provide...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CarBuzz.com

Phonemaker Huawei Coming For Tesla With New Electric Car

China is quickly becoming the largest consumer of EV vehicles in the world. To quench its insatiable thirst for electric vehicles, manufacturers like Tesla have opened up manufacturing plants in the country. But even the largest EV manufacturer is struggling to keep up with demand, opening up the door for other competitors to sweep in. Brands like Nio are aiming to take a large chunk of the EV market, and Huawei is the latest player to enter the battlefield. Back in February, we covered Huawei's intention to build electric cars, and by April it actually delivered on its promise when it delivered the SF5, which it co-developed with Cyrus. Now the Chinese tech giant has announced a new vehicle that will feature its HarmonyOS operating system. Meet the Aito M5.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Reuters

Baidu's Jidu Auto to mass produce its 'robot' electric vehicles in 2023

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first "robot" electric vehicles (EV) in 2023. Jidu, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, would make EVs that are of the autonomous Level-four, which needs no human intervention, Li said at Baidu's annual developers' conference on Monday.
CARS
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Vehicles#Future Cars#Tesla Secures Contract#German#Teslas#The Biden Administration#Hyundai Glovis#Tradewinds#Q4 Q1
CarBuzz.com

China's Answer To The Toyota Land Cruiser Going Global

China's auto industry is growing at a rapid rate but Chinese automakers are infamous for blatantly copying designs from Western car manufacturers. Over the years, we've seen Chinese copycats of models such as the Hummer H1 and BMW X7. More recently, China's Great Wall Motors unveiled the Tank 500, a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
insideevs.com

Italy's Plug-In Sales Rise In November, Overall Car Market Drops

Italy’s EV market maintains a fast pace in November, while overall car sales continue their decline in tune with most other European countries. As internal combustion engines keep their downward trajectory, a new normal seems to be taking place: less overall sales, more electrified ones. Editor's Note: This article...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Says It Will Remove Gaming On The Move After NHTSA Probe

Tesla has confirmed that it will be disabling the Passenger Play feature of the Tesla Arcade on-board gaming hub after coming under fire from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA deemed this feature a safety hazard arguing that even though it’s meant for the passengers, the driver could easily bypass the safety feature and play games while at the wheel.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Looks Like NIO May Expand To The US, New Job Listings Found

NIO chose Norway as the first market it wanted to expand to outside of China and it looks like it is now eyeing Germany and the Netherlands where it has posted job openings. Interestingly, NIO job listings were also posted for the US, where the manufacturer seems to be looking for quite a few specialists.
JOBS
Benzinga

Toyota to Spend $35 Billion on Electrification, Unveil 30 Models by 2030

For the longest time, Toyota Motor’s (NYSE: TM) only electrified cars have been hybrids such as the Toyota Prius hybrid, first launched in October 1997. But while fellow automakers and electric vehicle (“EV”) startups have developed a variety of pure battery-electric vehicles (“BEVs”) and unveiled plans to produce even more EV models over the next decade, the Japanese automaker has dragged its feet in comparison. However, Toyota recently announced that it is finally wading into the battery electric vehicle segment and significantly increasing its EV lineup.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's industrial profit growth tumbles as raw material prices fall

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand. Profits rose 9.0% on-year in November to 805.96 billion yuan ($126.54...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy