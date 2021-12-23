ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Feels Its Way Through The Darkness In “Stormy Weather”

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 6 – Debuted Thursday, December 23, 2021. A classic Star Trek setup gets some nice twists, turning it into a character exploration and even an emergence. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “We’re stuck”. The USS Discovery has been ordered to investigate a...

Cinema Blend

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes On His Intense Discovery Episode, And How Directing Has Impacted His View Of The Franchise

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Stormy Weather.” Read at your own risk!. Michael Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew decided to try and get to the bottom of the Dark Matter Anomaly through an excursion into a void and found nothing. Unfortunately for the crew, that “nothing” was actually destroying all matter around them, and the entire ship nearly disintegrated until Michael’s quick thinking saved them from an assured death. It’s a tense episode, despite the fact that the main enemy of the episode is unseen and, to the viewer, literally a black void.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 6 keeps the tempo up

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4, Episode 6. This latest episode more or less marks the halfway point in this fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" and it's hard to tell quite which direction it's going in. Episode 6, entitled "Stormy Weather" also marks the first installment in Season 4 that "Star Trek" alumni Jonathan Frakes has directed and it has his hallmark handprints all over it.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 Trailer, New Photos Confirm Beloved Character's Return

The synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 also teases a new challenge for Burnham!. A new episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming this week and that means another mission for the crew. The trailer for Episode 5 confirms that we'll be reunited with a beloved character while the synopsis for this week's episode reveals a new mission for Michael Burnham!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery debuts a ship honoring a beloved captain

Warning: The post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 5, “The Examples.”. Some of the greatest Star Trek characters have left an even greater legacy behind. And those people are honored in a special way…with a starship bearing their name. According to Heavy.com, Trek writers named ships after actors, writers, producers, and characters, usually as a tribute to that person’s contributions to the Trekverse. The U.S.S. Archer is named after Captain Jonathan Archer. The USS Sarek is named after Mr. Spock’s father from Star Trek: The Original Series. The USS Nog is named after Aron Eisenberg’s character, Nog, from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and that ship was an Eisenberg class as a further tribute to the late actor. It made its debut in season three of Discovery.
SPOILERS
Inverse

Discovery may have just leaked a major Star Trek: Picard Season 2 twist

With a snap of his fingers, Q can change the fabric of reality. We’re expecting to see John C. Lancie’s villain prominently in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard in early 2022. But before that happens, the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, “The Examples,” just gave the Q Continuum a big shout-out, and in doing so may have teased a forthcoming plot development from Picard Season 2.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 405 “The Examples” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 5 “The Examples”. Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the fifth episode of season four on Thursday, December 16th with “The Examples.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Book’s attempt to evacuate a group of colonists who are stranded in the path of the anomaly.
TV & VIDEOS

