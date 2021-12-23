Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Feels Its Way Through The Darkness In “Stormy Weather”

Warning: The post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 5, “The Examples.”. Some of the greatest Star Trek characters have left an even greater legacy behind. And those people are honored in a special way…with a starship bearing their name. According to Heavy.com, Trek writers named ships after actors, writers, producers, and characters, usually as a tribute to that person’s contributions to the Trekverse. The U.S.S. Archer is named after Captain Jonathan Archer. The USS Sarek is named after Mr. Spock’s father from Star Trek: The Original Series. The USS Nog is named after Aron Eisenberg’s character, Nog, from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and that ship was an Eisenberg class as a further tribute to the late actor. It made its debut in season three of Discovery.

SPOILERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO