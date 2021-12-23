ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By Sarah
FanBolt.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a few years since the sultry vampire drama wrapped in 2017. So what has the Vampire Diaries cast been up to since then?. This popular show on the supernatural happenings of the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia had audiences hooked, desperate to discover how the plot of the...

www.fanbolt.com

"Any vampire who took flight in the 45 years since Interview With the Vampire was first published owes author Anne Rice the deepest debt of gratitude, sullen devotion and a bouquet of dead roses," says Hank Stuever says of the bestselling author, who died Saturday at age 80. "Same goes for anyone who has been through — or never returned from — their own personal vampire phase, which may manifest in bad poetry, emo ballads or late nights in an alleyway dance club; too much eyeliner or never enough. To fall into Rice’s world was to become besotted by the gruesomely wonderful act of transformation, lured out of dullness by a like-minded soul with a toothy grin, a black turtleneck and a brocade vest; coming out for the wild night, and then retreating back to dullsville at dawn. Rice made that fantasy world seem deliciously possible — and, over five decades, she sold millions of books about vampires and other erotic imaginings, a trove of fiction and other works that sometimes vexed even the most loyal readers among her legion. She died Saturday night, at 80, after complications from a recent stroke. Her legacy is apparent whenever you, or perhaps your less sporty teenagers, develop a new crush on a new fictional vampire — a long list that includes Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie prowling Manhattan nightclubs in the 1983 film The Hunger; Kiefer Sutherland and The Lost Boys; the undead slain and not slain by the legendary Buffy 'the Vampire Slayer' Summers; or the denizens of Merlotte’s bar and the surrounding Louisiana swamps and pine forests conjured by Charlaine Harris, as seen in HBO’s True Blood. Don’t forget the irresistibly moody Edward Cullen of Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight novels; the voluptuously immortal fashion victims on CW’s The Vampire Diaries franchise; the army of virally infected ghastlies who take over New York in Guillermo del Toro’s FX series The Strain. Rice will be remembered for being the first to popularly suggest that vampires are cool or, at least, cooler than your ex-boyfriend mugging around in a black cape and plastic fangs. She took a spent literary and movie genre that was still fixated on creepy Eastern European counts and a Bela Lugosi slickness (which by the 1970s had been diluted by Halloween camp; think Al Lewis as Grandpa in Munsters reruns or Count Chocula hawking breakfast cereal) and imbued the soulless with soul."
When Does Season 8 Of vampire Diaries Come on Netflix

When Does Season 8 Of vampire Diaries Come on Netflix. This means that you have less to wait for the release of the new episodes, so as soon as they are out, Netflix will probably put them up as well. The official date for The Vampire Diaries’ 8th season on...
Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Home Economics Before

ABC’s Home Economics started back in April as a mid-season replacement with only seven episodes, and it wasn’t clear whether it would join the ranks of other long-running sitcom successes on the network like Modern Family or black-ish. But the Alphabet opted to give it another chance, and while this funny show about family drama is often predictable, it’s also sweet and extremely entertaining. The main reason for that, of course, is its stellar ensemble. Here’s a rundown of where you may have seen this cast before.
'The Vampire Diaries': Every Season Ranked From Worst to Best

There might not be a definitive ranking of The Vampire Diaries’ eight seasons in the fandom, especially because your particular reading of this show can vary based on which characters you connect with most, which romantic pairings strike your fancy, and which villains make you most willing to start sharpening stakes. But, it’s a task worth taking on, if only to discuss all the plotlines and plot holes, heroes and villains along the way, highlighting what made the show the cultural juggernaut that it was, and how it stood on its own two feet in the midst of the consuming craziness of the late aughts vampire fad. And there’s at least one or two seasons we all agree belong near the bottom.
The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley Is Vegan. Here’s What He Eats in a Day

More and more celebrities are publicizing their curiosity about plant-based diets thanks to the fast-paced growth of the movement. Some celebrities even go as far as openly encouraging other stars to make that switch, like Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski, known professionally as Paul Wesley, a lead actor in the popular series The Vampire Diaries.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Elf' 18 years later

The beloved holiday movie "Elf" was released in 2003. The film starred Will Ferrell, who has been in other projects like "Anchorman" and "Step Brothers." Zooey Deschanel starred on the series "New Girl" shortly after "Elf" debuted. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Ferrell starred in "Elf" the same year...
'Scream' 25th anniversary: Where are they now?

"Do you like scary movies?" That question from a stranger in the iconic opening scene, during a prank phone call that turns deadly, sets the stage for the genre-busting "Scream" franchise. The first film follows a group of teens in the fictional California town of Woodsboro as they contend with Ghostface, a twisted killer with a deep knowledge of horror movie trivia and a terrifying "screaming skeleton" mask. Directed by Wes Craven of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" fame, "Scream" mixed black comedy, satire, whodunut-style mystery and classic bloody gore in a totally unique way. The movie, which was credited with revitalizing the slasher genre, spawned three successful sequels — and a fifth installment starring some of the original cast is due in January 2022! In honor of the cult classic's big 25th anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the cast and how they've changed over the years.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
