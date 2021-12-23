ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaGuignolee Will Perform Dec. 3

By Editor
stegenherald.com
 5 days ago

The LaGuignolee group will meet at the American Legion Post 150 at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31. There they will warm up, then will head to the three nursing homes, before stopping at Cafe Genevieve (Flash...

www.stegenherald.com

Related
Observer

Collage plans Christmas performance

Collage Performing Arts Center dancers will be performing their 18th annual Christmas production entitled “Christmas in Our Hometown,” on Thursdsay and Friday at 7 p.m. in The 1891 Fredonia Opera House. Masks are required. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or at the Opera House Box office. The Fredonia Opera House Box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Collage members include, row one: Mya Carmona, Mackenna Incitto, Kearstin Witkowski, Maya Rosplock, Adriana Kubacki. Row two: Alex Halstrom, Victoria Miller, Shelby Genovese, Jaryaniz Vazquez, Ashley Foringer. Row three: Lilly Snyder, Kara Vecchio, Denali Lockett, Hannah Finch and Ella Duliba.
FREDONIA, NY
Lockhaven Express

Choirs to perform Tuesday evening

The Select or Cantori Choir at Central Mountain High School performed this past week for the Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven, which hosts the students annually prior to Christmas for a concert. Directed by Michael Connor, the Select Choir performed various musical numbers, including “Glow,” “Oh, Holy Night” and “Jingle Bells.” Under Connor’s tutelage, Central Mountain now has four choirs: The Select, Women’s, Men’s and Concert Chorus. They are scheduled to perform a Winter Concert starting at 7 p.m. this coming Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the Central Mountain High School auditorium. Connor praised the students, thanked them for their dedication and said they are all “thankful to be out performing again.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
erwinrecord.net

Thomm Jutz to perform for Dec. 22 service at local church

The Christmas story from the Holy Bible, hymns and songs from the rich traditions of the Episcopal and Anglican Church along with bluegrass and country music traditions will ring out at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Elizabethton on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Featured at the event will be Thomm Jutz, a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
fox7austin.com

ZACH Theatre cancels 'A Christmas Carol' performances through Dec. 26

AUSTIN, Texas - ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of "A Christmas Carol" through Dec. 26 due to a case of COVID-19 in the company. The theatre says that a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected through testing within the company of the show before curtain on Tuesday night. After additional testing and union compliance, the theater canceled all performances through Sunday, Dec. 26.
AUSTIN, TX
ideastream.org

Baldwin Wallace Performs Holiday Concert on Cleveland Ovations Dec. 29

The 2021 annual Holiday Concert at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory includes performances by the BW Brass Choir, BW Singers, performers from the Music Theatre program, the BW Jazz Ensemble, and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. A new work this year is Mark Taylor's "Christmas on the Bayou." Cleveland Ovations is heard...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wicked Local

Maynard Community Band to perform Christmas Pops concert Dec. 19

The Maynard Community Band will perform their annual Christmas Pops concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Sanctuary, 82 Main St., Maynard. The community concert band is a nonprofessional musical ensemble composed of musicians from Maynard and its surrounding communities who demonstrate strong interests in playing music in a purposeful but nonstressful atmosphere.
MAYNARD, MA
Macomb Daily

Macomb Ballet performs ‘The Nutcracker’

The Macomb Ballet Company, with Artistic Director Amber Megna Michalik and Assistant Directors Sarah Komara and Mary Sherman, presents the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” live this weekend at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet takes place on Christmas Eve, when young Clara receives a nutcracker in the form of a soldier, who comes to life and takes her on a magical adventure to a land reined by a Snow Queen where snowflakes dance, and the Land of Sweets. The performance is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets $20 and up at macombcenter.com.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
broadwaynews.com

‘Tina’ cancels Dec. 15 Broadway performances due to COVID-19

The Dec. 15 matinee and evening performances of “Tina” have been canceled after “a limited number” of company members tested positive for COVID-19, the production said Wednesday. The statement, posted on social media, says that tickets will be refunded at their original point of purchase for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
icamiami.org

ICA Performs: Dance of the Ages

ICA Miami is proud to present the Adam Weinert Dancers in “Dance of the Ages.” This is the inaugural commission by ICA Miami’s Culture Club membership group supporting LGBTQIA+ representation in the arts. Under the direction of Weinert, dancers will recreate a seminal 1938 ensemble work by...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amarillo Globe-News

Letter: 'Nutcracker' a wonderful performance

The 50th Anniversary of the Lone Star Ballet’s production of the “Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 was certainly a memorable occasion. From the moment the music began and the dancers appeared on the stage the audience was caught up in the magic of the evening. This wonderful “Nutcracker” really ushers in the spirit of Christmas. The cast of over 100 members includes dancers from the main academy in Amarillo, as well as dancers from each of the other six academies located in the towns in the Panhandle area. The talent of the dancers is absolutely amazing and the creative and talented production team is outstanding. Many of the dancers from previous years return year after year to enjoy this magnificent performance.
AMARILLO, TX
Hays Post

'Voice' contestant to perform in Hill City Dec. 22

Brian Nhira from "The Voice" will in Hill City. The concert will from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Hill City High School auditorium. Brian Nhira wow'd judges and fans alike as a contestant on season 10 of NBC's hit show, "The Voice "and will dazzle you with his performance this Christmas.
HILL CITY, KS
WHAV

‘Singing Trooper’ Clark to Perform at Haverhill’s Veterans Christmas Party Dec. 23

When Haverhill’s first Veterans Christmas Party takes place next week, veterans and their families will be treated to a musical performance by the “Singing Trooper.”. Retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel M. Clark, known as “The Singing Trooper,” performed in uniform while representing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Clark also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After four years of service, he received an honorable discharge as a sergeant in May 1984.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Positively performing

With her finger gliding across the shelf, Gabriella Gary (12) pauses as she reaches for a turquoise-colored book with bright pink lettering dancing across the cover. Settling herself into a comfortable position, she flips to the first page. The library’s muted fluorescent lights cast a soft glow on her features, and a smile slowly spreads across her face as she begins to read. This moment, this location, this activity, is what Gabriella cherishes the most.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL

