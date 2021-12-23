LaGuignolee Will Perform Dec. 3

The 50th Anniversary of the Lone Star Ballet’s production of the “Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 was certainly a memorable occasion. From the moment the music began and the dancers appeared on the stage the audience was caught up in the magic of the evening. This wonderful “Nutcracker” really ushers in the spirit of Christmas. The cast of over 100 members includes dancers from the main academy in Amarillo, as well as dancers from each of the other six academies located in the towns in the Panhandle area. The talent of the dancers is absolutely amazing and the creative and talented production team is outstanding. Many of the dancers from previous years return year after year to enjoy this magnificent performance.

