The Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio announced their new album Cold As Weiss, out February 11, 2022 via Colemine Records. Cold As Weiss is the band’s first release featuring new drummer Dan Weiss, also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones. A natural fit for the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio's groove-oriented rhythms, Dan’s smoldering drumming locks in the trio’s explosive chemistry. DLO3’s lineup is completed by organist Delvon Lamarr and guitarist Jimmy James. The album announcement comes with the first single “Pull Your Pants Up.” “On every DLO3 tour, at some point, we have to tell Jimmy James to pull his pants up,” says Lamarr. “After being blinded by his backside over and over and over again, we decided to write a song about it!”

