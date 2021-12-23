ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlike Harvard, Northeastern to stay fully open in January

Northeastern News reports officials made the decision for "ongoing commitment to maintaining the continuity of learning and research, while keeping the community safe." Harvard last week...

CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Poets and Quants

Harvard Joins Stanford, Others In Moving January Classes Online

Harvard University is the latest elite school to announce that it will move all classes online in the first weeks of January, in response to a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. The move also affects Harvard Business School. The university announced Saturday (December 18) that it will shift to remote...
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Will Move Operations Remote for First Three Weeks of January

Harvard will move to remote operations during the first three weeks of January, keeping most students, staff, and faculty away from campus over winter break as Covid-19 cases rise. The announcement comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases on Harvard’s campus, where 344 affiliates have tested positive for the virus...
HARVARD, MA
NECN

Harvard Going Remote for First Half of January Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Harvard University is going remote for the first three weeks of January, the prestigious school said Saturday. The decision was made in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Cambridge area and nationally, administrators said in a statement released to the Harvard community. "Please know that we do not...
HARVARD, MA
Yale Daily News

Harvard remote for first three weeks of January, Yale sees largest-ever single-day COVID spike

Harvard officials announced Saturday morning that the university would transition to remote operations for the first three weeks of January. Some academic offerings and work done by faculty and staff will be conducted online during that period. The same day, Yale’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated to reflect the largest number of COVID-19 cases the University has reported in a single day. Yale has not announced changes to either its spring classes, which are set to begin on Jan. 18, or its final exams next week.
NEW HAVEN, CT
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
WTOP

Virginia eyes January launch for test-to-stay pilot program in schools

Virginia’s largest school system has asked state officials to participate in a yet-to-be-announced coronavirus testing pilot program that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Friday. A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools said the district has requested to participate in the Virginia Department of Health’s test-to-stay pilot...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Grazia

Will Schools Be Open In January?

With Covid cases at an all-time high and possible new restrictions being brought in imminently, many parents have been left wondering whether their children will be able to return to school in January. The bottom line is, under the current UK regulations and guidance, schools will offer in-person teaching when...
EDUCATION
State now urging everybody to wear a mask in public indoor spaces

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is saying this morning that everybody should wear a mask in public indoor spaces even if they're fully vaccinated, due to omicron. Some cities and towns, such as Boston, do actually require masks in public indoor spaces. The state adds that masks are mandatory...
BOSTON, MA

