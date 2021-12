Aquaman introduced Black Manta to the DCEU with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the part but left a lot of meat on the bone for the character. He would have a fully realized comic-accurate costume and a quick version of his origin story told but many were left wanting to see more of the character. As the story goes (and is now confirmed to ComicBook.com by Abdul-Mateen II himself), the reports of a Trench-centric spinoff were actually a guise for a Black Manta movie. This spinoff has reportedly since been cancelled but Abdul-Mateen II still has plenty for us to look forward to in 2022's Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

