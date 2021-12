FOMO is no laughing matter, especially when it comes to legendary comedy franchises. Sony released a box set titled Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection that included 1984’s Ghostbusters, 1989’s Ghostbusters II, and the upcoming 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Missing in the bundle is Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer The Call reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth. Feig noticed his film excluded from the bundle and tweeted to Sony Pictures. “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters,” tweeted the director Wednesday morning. Vulture has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO