Archer Aviation jumps after Alex Rodriguez callout

By Clark Schultz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcher Aviation (ACHR +16.8%) soars after the company receives a belated congratulations from baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez on its first hover test....

Agrify Corporation: A Risky Play On Indoor Agriculture

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.
Archer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer, a commercial real estate tech company pioneering predictive acquisitions software to help its clients deploy capital more efficiently, expanded significantly in 2021 to help investors find and close more deals. The launch of new products and services, along with the addition of real estate and data science experts, have strengthened the company and positioned it and its clients for a successful 2022.
Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.3% for the period.
TimkenSteel authorizes $50M buyback

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) authorizes a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $50M shares. The Board of Directors also approved the capital expenditure budget for 2022 in the amount of $40M. "These actions reflect the Board's and senior leadership's confidence in our ability to generate sustainable through-cycle...
Brandon Rodriguez

Brandon Rodriguez was named Vice President, Supply Chain for RBO PrintLogistix in August 2021. Before joining RBO, Brandon was Director of Sourcing for a print distributor. Brandon carefully vets suppliers for cost, quality, security, ethical responsibility, safety, and speed to market using intelligent sourcing best practices. Brandon excels in optimizing production networks to balance cost and performance, positioning RBO to provide measurable results for their clients.
GIM: Tender Offer Completes

GIM recently conducted a tender offer for up to 70% of its shares at 99% NAV. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 14, 2021. Please check latest data before investing. GIM's tender offer concludes. We missed this one when it was first announced....
