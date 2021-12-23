ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Insider: ‘Down to Subfloor’ Reno Updates and Customizes Cobble Hill Top Floor and Roof Deck

By Cara Greenberg
brownstoner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1,250-square-foot apartment on the top floor of a brownstone was old school, and not in a good way. It hadn’t been updated since the 1970s, and its attributes included horribly uneven floors, walls painted turquoise and red, a cramped, dreary kitchen and a single dated bath. But...

www.brownstoner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harmon
Real Simple

The 8 Best Living Room Paint Colors, According to Design Experts

Anyone who's watched HGTV knows that a fresh coat of paint has the power to transform a room—and when that room happens to be as high-profile as the living room, the entire house. The tricky part is finding the right living room paint color to fit the bill. Something that's noticeable, but not overpowering. Something that feels fresh, but is versatile enough to play well with the rest of your decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This HGTV Renovation Features a Relocated Kitchen and a Brilliant Use of Shiplap

When you build a life in a home, complete with four kids, it’s hard to leave the memories. Lauren Risley, real estate expert from HGTV’s second episode of “Call the Closer” calls it “The Anchor Problem” when a client is stuck emotionally in a home that is no longer serving their needs. She convinced Tony, father of four and husband to Stephanie, who was eager to move, that it was time to upgrade from their two bedroom home to a more spacious place. Risley, who joked in the first episode of the show that she is part marriage counselor, helped this couple get on the same page and into a beautifully renovated new home.
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Sophisticated $200 Bathroom Redo Embraces Its Original 1941 Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Redoing an older home doesn’t always have to mean ripping everything out and starting new. In fact, there are a lot of modern updates you can make that leave original features — like chunky crown molding, old wood floors, or tin tile ceilings — completely intact. And some new updates might even bring out the best in these old pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobble Hill#Gowanus#Kitchen Design#Shapeless Studio
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Charlotte Stories

How to Keep Rooms Warm With Hardwood Floors in the Winter

Hardwood floors are trendy and lend beauty and openness to a room. More individuals choose hardwood now for both residential and commercial purposes, and newly constructed properties generally include hardwood floors. There are dozens of types of hardwood flooring from genuine hardwood to manufactured hardwood, and dozens of styles as well. Colors are astounding as well as are the patterns that now can be achieved by a.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Most Durable (And Attractive) Basement Flooring Options Online

Choosing the best flooring for your basement can be a confusing task — there are tons of options available. But the right one for you will depend on what your lifestyle is, how you use your basement, and what you want the final design to look like. For unfinished basements, you may want to stick with simple and practical options. If it’s a living space or a man cave, you’ll want to go for more of a refined aesthetic. If it’s being used as a gym, a padded option is the most sensible and cost-efficient choice. Always try to purchase...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy