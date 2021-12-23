Dolphins jump three spots in USA TODAY's Week 16 power rankings

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as they have the second-longest active winning streak behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seven weeks ago, the Dolphins season looked like it was on life support, and many were wondering if it was time to pull the plug. Since then, Miami has completely turned their season around, and they’re vying for an opportunity to make the postseason.

In USA TODAY’s weekly power rankings, writer Nate Davis has Brian Flores’ team jumping three spots from their position last week from No. 23 to No. 20.

Here’s what Davis had to say about the Dolphins:

“They’ve leveled back to .500 after their 1-7 start, mostly fattening up on patsies. Currently the AFC’s 11th-place team, Miami won’t face another team with a losing record.”

Davis is right. During their winning streak, Miami defeated the Texans, Ravens, Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, and Jets again. That’s not exactly the best the league has to offer.

With three games left against the Saints, Titans, and Patriots, the Dolphins have a tough test for them to make a run at the playoffs.