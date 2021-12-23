ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins jump three spots in USA TODAY's Week 16 power rankings

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as they have the second-longest active winning streak behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seven weeks ago, the Dolphins season looked like it was on life support, and many were wondering if it was time to pull the plug. Since then, Miami has completely turned their season around, and they’re vying for an opportunity to make the postseason.

In USA TODAY’s weekly power rankings, writer Nate Davis has Brian Flores’ team jumping three spots from their position last week from No. 23 to No. 20.

Here’s what Davis had to say about the Dolphins:

“They’ve leveled back to .500 after their 1-7 start, mostly fattening up on patsies. Currently the AFC’s 11th-place team, Miami won’t face another team with a losing record.”

Davis is right. During their winning streak, Miami defeated the Texans, Ravens, Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, and Jets again. That’s not exactly the best the league has to offer.

With three games left against the Saints, Titans, and Patriots, the Dolphins have a tough test for them to make a run at the playoffs.

Dolphins add two more to the COVID list on Sunday before matchup with the Saints

Heading into their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins are adding two more offensive players to the reserve/COVID list. Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley will miss the game after being placed on the list Sunday afternoon. The two join cornerback Justin Coleman, linebacker Duke Riley, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones, tight end Cethan Carter, and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (IR) as players with COVID-19.
NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
MNF: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action on Monday night from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Dolphins have been hot while coming into this game on a six-game winning streak as they make a push for the playoffs. As for the Saints, they are coming off a big upset over the Buccaneers last week and will look to keep up that momentum when they take their home field tonight.
What a Week 16 win over the Saints would mean for the Dolphins' playoff odds

On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Entering Week 16, Brian Flores’ team was the 11th seed with about a 9% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. As a result of the other games, the Dolphins have already jumped to the 10th seed before playing, with an 18% chance of making the postseason.
Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
Deion Sanders makes bold statement on Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons

Deion Sanders is more than impressed with Cowboys rookie star Micah Parsons. It’s tough not to be — in his first season in the NFL, the former Penn State star has done everything right. Parsons is the runaway NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s also one of the favorites for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Cam Newton draws Idaho's interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

