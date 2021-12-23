ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘STAGEFRIGHT’ (1987) 4K Restoration Heading To UK Blu-ray and On Demand

By Kenn Hoekstra
pophorror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichele Soavi’s STAGEFRIGHT (1987) is coming to UK Blu-ray and video on demand from Shameless Films. The slasher classic is getting a 4K restoration and you’re definitely going to want to check it out!. Watch the trailer below (the age-restricted trailer is here), then read on for...

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalbits.com

Giallo Essentials: Red Edition – Volume One (Blu-ray Review)

Luigi Bazzoni, Franco Rossellini, Flavio Mogherini. 1965/1971/1977 (November 30, 2021) [Editor’s Note: Portions of The Possessed review were originally written by Dennis Seuling.]. Having released a number of giallo films on Blu-ray over the years, Arrow Video has now taken the opportunity to repackage some of those releases in...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Creature (Blu-ray Review)

Trans World Entertainment (Vinegar Syndrome) Creature was the second theatrical feature from writer/director William Malone, one of many low-budget sci-fi/horror films that followed in the wake of the success of Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979. Creature may appear to acknowledge its predecessor right in the title, but that was a last-minute change at the behest of the producers, as Malone always preferred his original title: Titan Find. Still, while Malone’s first treatment predated Alien, the narrative in the shooting script that he co-wrote with Alan Reed follows many of the familiar beats from Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s story: the crew of a spaceship lands on a planet where there’s already another ship which has encountered an alien species, and they are slowly picked off one-by-one as they try to figure out how to kill it.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Kindred, The: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray Review)

F/M Entertainment (Synapse Films) Jeffery Obrow and Stephen Carpenter had previously brought two horror projects to the screen in the early 1980s, The Dorm That Dripped Blood and The Power, but they’re mostly remembered for 1987’s The Kindred. A monster movie that stands above many of its peers, perhaps even going toe to toe with films like The Thing and The Fly, it did decent business at the box office and had a thriving aftermarket life through home video rentals and repeated cable airings.
MOVIES
Collider

'Encanto' 4K, Blu-ray, Digital Release Includes Sing-Along Version

Disney's 60th animated feature film, Encanto, now has a release date on home video, and it comes with all kinds of bonus features to excite fans. Additionally, Encanto will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 24. Encanto follows the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Michele Soavi
thedigitalbits.com

Stunt Rock (Blu-ray Review)

Umbrella Entertainment (Ozploitation Classics #8) Call it what you will—documentary, mockumentary, rockumentary—but no one word fully describes the insanity and entertainment value found within Stunt Rock. Brian Trenchard-Smith’s wildly over-the-top slice of rock and roll exploitation, which was made prior to Christopher Guest’s and Rob Reiner’s seminal This Is Spinal Tap, was filmed at break-neck speed and completed in a few short months, from script to screen. It didn’t find its footing upon its initial theatrical release and went through a number of title changes, including Sorcery and the bland-as-water Crash, but it became a cult favorite many years later thanks to repertory screenings and its inclusion in the Australian filmmaking documentary Not Quite Hollywood.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Number Seventeen (Blu-ray Review)

British International Pictures/Wardour Films (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Number Seventeen is an often-overlooked early sound production from Alfred Hitchcock, the final film that he made while working for British International Pictures. Even Hitchcock dismissed the film, describing it to Francois Truffaut as “a disaster.” It’s hardly that, but it’s still clearly a hastily-assembled project thrown together to fulfill Hitch’s contract with BIP. Despite the rough edges and an incomprehensible plot, there are still plenty of flashes of the director’s gifts on display.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘An Unquiet Grave’ (2020) Coming To DVD and Digital From RLJE Films

RLJE Films sends word they’ve picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder. RLJE Films plans to release the film on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD in the very near future!. Check out the trailer below, then read on for the details!. AN UNQUIET...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Last Performance#The Theatre#The Masters#Cover Art#Shameless Films#The Stagefright Press#Italian
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy