‘STAGEFRIGHT’ (1987) 4K Restoration Heading To UK Blu-ray and On Demand

Umbrella Entertainment (Ozploitation Classics #8) Call it what you will—documentary, mockumentary, rockumentary—but no one word fully describes the insanity and entertainment value found within Stunt Rock. Brian Trenchard-Smith’s wildly over-the-top slice of rock and roll exploitation, which was made prior to Christopher Guest’s and Rob Reiner’s seminal This Is Spinal Tap, was filmed at break-neck speed and completed in a few short months, from script to screen. It didn’t find its footing upon its initial theatrical release and went through a number of title changes, including Sorcery and the bland-as-water Crash, but it became a cult favorite many years later thanks to repertory screenings and its inclusion in the Australian filmmaking documentary Not Quite Hollywood.
