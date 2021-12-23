Copycat Maple Pecan Latte Recipe

In this irresistible mash-up, a buttery speculaas cookie crumb crust gets layered with a silky cheesecake filling and decadent pecan pie-esque topping. These Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars boast a beautiful mixture of textures, with the crisp crumb crust, lusciously smooth cream cheese filling, and nutty, brown sugar-pecan layer. Striking a lovely balance between sweet and tangy and with a hint of salt, these bars are sure to impress. A dollop of Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream on top serves as the perfect light and creamy finish to cut through this indulgent treat. For this multilayered creation, only the Baker’s Secret® 9.5″ Non-stick Aluminized Steel Square Cake Pan would do. Part of the Superb Collection, this pan combines the strength of aluminized steel with the ease of two coats of premium nonstick coating, eliminating the need for buttering or oiling your pan. With this pan in your repertoire, gone are the days of baked goods sticking to the surface.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO