The 32-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Prosecutors said the man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child to death and is now charged with one count of murder for killing the 3-year-old boy. The child’s mother was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent. Family members told police that he was never affectionate with the 3-year-old boy and that the child had bruises and scratches on his face when they last saw him and the couple blamed the injuries on a dog.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO