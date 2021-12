With the new AP College Basketball Poll came a new USA Today Coaches’ Poll, and Kentucky is up in both. A second straight 30-point victory will have that effect. In the new coaches’ poll, Kentucky jumped from No. 18 to No. 17 in a one-spot climb up the rankings. It’s one spot better than Kentucky’s position in the AP Top 25, where last week we learned not every voter watches the games. (One voter moved Kentucky down and North Carolina up after Kentucky beat Carolina by 29.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO