Energy Industry

2021 global oil and gas discoveries projected to sink to lowest level in 75 years

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring a major discovery in the last week of the year, 2021 will be the worst for new oil or gas finds since 1946. Global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years should the remainder of December fail to yield...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Aker BP OK'd for exploratory campaign off Norway

One wildcat and two appraisal wells will be drilled in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) on December 28 gave Aker Bp consent to start exploratory work near the former East Frigg natural gas field. The NPD granted approval for three wells – 25/2-23B,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into liquid fuels and products with import substitution potential estimated at over $1bn/year, the government said. Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022 when the plant will process 3.6bn m3/yr of gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

WTI oil extending rally, eyeing 77.2 projection level

Oil prices follow broad based risk-on sentiments and jumped higher this week. Investors seem to be getting Omicron worries behind, as the health impacts of infection look much milder than feared. With the strong break of 55 day EMA, WTI’s pull back from 85.92 has likely completed at 62.90 already....
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price falters after major rally

Henry Hub is drifting lower despite forecasts for inclement weather. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was inching lower early in the December 28 session despite the forecast for extreme cold for parts of the country. Now in the February contract, Henry Hub, the US benchmark, was...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil extends gas supply deal with Aussie steelmaker

The deal will see Gippsland gas used to support InfraBuild’s steel manufacturing operations in Victoria and New South Wales into at least the mid-2020s. Esso Australia Resources, a unit of ExxonMobil Australia, has extended its gas sales agreement (GSA) with steelmaker InfraBuild, the US major said on December 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Southeast Asia’s Oil And Gas Output May Never Recover To Pre-COVID Levels

The Covid-19 pandemic has marked the end of an era for Southeast Asia’s combined oil and gas production. Daily average hydrocarbon production tumbled to 4.86 million boepd in 2021. Operators have struggled to regain production losses triggered by the pandemic as operators slowed down activity levels amid an unprecedented...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Norway
Malaysia
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Australia's Kinetiko Energy to acquire Afro Energy

Kinetiko originally owned 49% of Afro, which holds the South African exploration rights and production approvals linked to its assets. Perth-based energy company Kinetiko Energy has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Afro Energy from Badimo Gas,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

How serious is Europe’s natural gas storage shortfall?

Europe may not have enough natural gas in storage for the coming winter; close monitoring of the situation will be essential. Europe’s natural gas position is uncertain heading into 2022. Strong demand in the first half of 2021 did not allow for a significant build-up of gas reserves in storage facilities prior to the winter period. As a result, Europe has become particularly dependent on imports. Russian reluctance to increase exports and tight liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets have led to concerns that Europe may face an energy crisis this winter, which will see what gas is in storage depleting rapidly. Figure 1 compares gas storage in 2021 with average values between 2016 and 2020. In January, the volume of stored gas was slightly above that average, but by October it had fallen significantly below the average. The figure shows how demand, imports and production have contributed to this change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Global oil’s comeback year presages more strength in 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global oil demand roared back in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and overall world consumption potentially could hit a new record in 2022 – despite efforts to bring down fossil fuel consumption to mitigate climate change. Gasoline and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Indian Oil picks up 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Established in late 2020, IGX is India’s first automated national-level gas exchange for the physical delivery of natural gas. State-owned energy company Indian Oil Corp. has acquired a 4.93% stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), it said on December 21. “The acquisition of equity stake in IGX is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Neptune extends Petrofac deal for North Sea services

Petrofac will provide a range of brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services at Cygnus over two years from January 1, 2022. Neptune Energy reported on December 21 it had awarded a two-year contract extension to the UK's Petrofac for engineering services at its Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK south North Sea.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US-based NFE eyes LNG potential in Mauritania

Mauritania has seen its LNG aspirations thwarted by the pressures from the pandemic. US-based New Fortress Energy (NFE) said December 21 it had signed a preliminary agreement with the government of Mauritania to develop a hub for natural gas, LNG and blue ammonia. Under the terms of a memorandum of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas awards 6 offshore oil, gas blocks

The blocks have been awarded under the Malaysia Bid Round 2021. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas has awarded six of the 13 offshore exploration blocks offered in the recently concluded Malaysia Bid Round (MBR) 2021, it said on December 22. The six blocks, awarded to both existing and new players,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies, Oman's OQ set up LNG company

Marsa LNG will produce natural gas from Block 10, develop a low-carbon LNG plant in Sohar, powered by solar electricity, for the production of LNG for bunker fuel. France’s TotalEnergies and Oman’s OQ have established an integrated energy company, Marsa LNG, the French company said on December 21.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

UK says oil and gas projects can comply with new net-zero rules

(Bloomberg) –The UK proposed a series of climate change tests to determine whether new oil and gas fields can be built off its shores, but said its net-zero pledge doesn’t require the industry to be shut down. New projects could potentially still be allowed if they can show...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

