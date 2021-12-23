ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Devin Bush among five Steelers added to COVID list ahead of matchup vs Chiefs

By WJAC staff
WJAC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (WJAC) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was among five players added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Bush, along with offensive lineman...

wjactv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Covid#Pittsburgh#American Football#Reserve Covid 19#Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton draws Idaho’s interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Faces Borderline Unbelievable Question After Patriots Lose To Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s postgame press conferences after Patriots losses can be uncomfortable. Last week’s was so tense that Belichick felt obliged to apologize to the media a couple of days later. On Sunday, moments after the Patriots lost 33-21 to the Bills, Belichick answered football questions as well as he could, in the face of the disappointing loss and a hoarse throat that’s been nagging him all week. But a couple of minutes into the press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable. “Hi, football aside, sorry, but I’m doing a story about...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy