Bosch GLL1P 65ft Combination Point & Line Laser Level $29.97

The Amika portable laser engraver is an economical device for those seeking out a way to customize a wide range of items and surfaces thanks to its functional, handheld design. The unit features a precision 5W high-power laser that can etch into metal, wood, leather and plastic, while also being suited for use with foods like cookies for a personalized finishing touch. The device enables the system to be used in handheld mode or positioned onto a flat surface for etching text or images onto an array of different surfaces.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO