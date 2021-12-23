ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Bosch GLL1P 65ft Combination Point & Line Laser Level $29.97

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Amazon has the Bosch GLL1P 65ft Combination Point & Line Laser Level for a...

www.techbargains.com

TrendHunter.com

Economical Laser Engraver Devices

The Amika portable laser engraver is an economical device for those seeking out a way to customize a wide range of items and surfaces thanks to its functional, handheld design. The unit features a precision 5W high-power laser that can etch into metal, wood, leather and plastic, while also being suited for use with foods like cookies for a personalized finishing touch. The device enables the system to be used in handheld mode or positioned onto a flat surface for etching text or images onto an array of different surfaces.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Saanpaan Solar Powered 120W LED Street Light $35.50

Amazon has the Saanpaan Solar Powered 120W LED Street Light for a low $35.50 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "40BIV3T1" (Exp 12/23). This is originally $78.88, so you save 50% off list price. 120W 300 pcs LED beads superior quality solar parking lot light. IP67 Waterproof and...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch $23.61

Amazon has the Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch for a low $23.61. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $34.99, so you save 32% off list price. Camping chair combines a cozy design with a convenient armrest cooler. Built in 4 can...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Iskydraw 150W LED Garage Lights w/ 4 Panel (2-Pack) $19.93

Amazon has the Iskydraw 150W LED Garage Lights w/ 4 Panel (2-Pack) for a low $19.93 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50ZIKJD6" (Exp 12/30). This is originally $39.86, so you save 50% off list price. High brightness 15000 lumen output in 6500K daylight, CRI90+. LED technology with 288 PCS quality...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Zerfun J5 Wireless Dual Microphone System $65.98

Amazon has the Zerfun J5 Wireless Dual Microphone System for a low $65.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40VXGYT1" (Exp 12/26). This is originally $109.97, so you save $43 off list price. Microphone receiver/TV, audio amplifier/mixer, speaker/home theater. The UHF frequencies range within 500 - 599 MHz. It can support...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool w/ Carabiner Clip $9.99

Amazon has the Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool with Carabiner Clip for a low $9.99. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 38% off the $16.16 list price. Two differently sized flat head screwdrivers, a cross point screwdriver, a sharp blade, file, and beer opener, this curved tool easily clips to key chains or backpacks, and it fits easily into your pocket.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) $5.07

Amazon has the 3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) for a low $5.07. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 53% off with this deal. Powerful adhesive creates a long-lasting bond without the messy cleanup. Removes cleanly for up to six months...
SHOPPING
Amazon
techbargains.com

Luwatt Rechargeable Electric Heated Gloves (Large) $39.99

Amazon has the Luwatt Rechargeable Electric Heated Gloves (Large) for a low $39.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "KHLBSBNL" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $79.99, so you save 50% off list price. 7.4V rechargeable Li-battery batteries. Up to 8 hours of warm experience. Made of polyester waterproof fabric and sponge.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Fdsax TRMS 6000-Counts Auto-Ranging Multimeter $17.49

Amazon has the Fdsax TRMS 6000-Counts Auto-Ranging Multimeter for a low $17.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "CYNVKFTO" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $34.99, so you save 50% off list price. Auto-ranging. 4.7" large HD screen. Drop-proof rubber case. flashlight, backlight, double sound & light alarm function, data hold, auto...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

THCCBD GL1000 LED Grow Lights $49.49

Amazon has the THCCBD GL1000 LED Grow Lights for a low $49.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30ZUT5R3" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $99.99, so you save 50% off list price. Mixed warm white, white, red, and infrared. Aluminum panels & 240pcs diodes. 3x3 ft vegetative coverage...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Mifaso Portable Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports and 2 Outlets $9.59

Amazon has the Mifaso Portable Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports and 2 Outlet for a low $9.59 after Coupon Code: "4XX2TNUV" (Exp 12/23). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.98, so you save 43% off list price. 2 AC outlets (13A/125V/1625W) & 4 smart...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Tamagotchi Electronic Game $14.24

Amazon has the Tamagotchi Electronic Game for a low $14.24. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 28% off the $20 list price. It's the Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997, back with the original programming. Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with...
VIDEO GAMES
techbargains.com

WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose $19.79

Amazon has the WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose for a low $19.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 12/31). This is originally $45.99, so you save 56% off list price. Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. 7 switchable settings, including Mist, Spray, Pressure, Massage, Spray+Massage and 2 pause modes.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) $18.99

Amazon has the Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) for a low $18.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FA52VIFC" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $37.98, so you save 50% off list price. 14 pure white LEDs with 100 lumens, 14 Warm LEDs with 100 lumens. 10 level step-less dimming, 3...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Viatom Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $34.99

Amazon has the Viatom Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for a low $34.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "SFEF8ZKM" (Exp 12/26). This is originally $69.99, so you save 50% off list price. The smallest and lightest BP monitor. Share report with your doctor by one click. Medical accuracy...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Drbpen 1500W Electric Space Heater (Up to 200 sq ft) $29.99

Amazon has the Drbpen 1500W Electric Space Heater (Up to 200 sq ft) for a low $29.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "20HRJQ3S" (Exp 12/23). This is originally $59.99, so you save 50% off list price. Provides 2 heat levels, High (1500W) and Low (750W) Uniform heating...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Dreametech H11 Max Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $353.74

Amazon has the Dreametech H11 Max Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for a low $353.74 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "23RAVK7D" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $589.99, so you save $236 off list price. Automated Self-Cleaning-A single press of the button. More Water, More Runtime-Separate...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

BuddyPhones Bluetooth Volume Limiting Kids Headphones $24.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the BuddyPhones Bluetooth Volume Limiting Kids Headphones for a low $24.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $39.99, so you save 37% off. Up to 18 hours on one charge. Built-in volume-limiting circuitry. TravelMode-94dB, kidsmode-85dB, toddlermode-75dB & studymode. Washable...
ELECTRONICS

