For the first time of the 2021-2022 college basketball season, one program has manned the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll for three-straight weeks. Perhaps unsurprisingly, its the defending national champion Baylor Bears that made it possible on Monday, as the Bears came in as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll once again. The Coaches Poll opened up the season with Gonzaga ranked No. 1, and the Bulldogs held that spot for two weeks before being dethroned by Duke. Duke was quickly knocked off and replaced by Purdue, which was unable to even win a game as the No. 1 team, falling via buzzer-beater to Rutgers, and was replaced by the Baylor Bears.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO