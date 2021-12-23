ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion law

By Russell Falcon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQt0e_0dUiAGN600

OHIO (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law the state’s Senate Bill 157 , also known as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — requiring doctors to save the lives of babies who are born alive after attempted abortions.

Doctors face felony charges of “abortion manslaughter” if they don’t comply, The Hill reports. Ohio SB 157 also allows for women to sue doctors for a baby’s “wrongful death” if a doctor doesn’t act to save the baby’s life.

Doctors could also face loss of their medical licenses.

“Gov. DeWine and Ohio Republican legislators have been courageous advocates for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement.

SB 157 also bans clinics that provide abortions from working with instructors at university/college-affiliated medical schools, state hospitals and other public institutions.

The legislation comes amid a nationwide crusade against abortion access by some lawmakers. The majority of bills are authored or backed by Republican lawmakers.

Back in September, Texas Senate Bill 8 went into law and became the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. It bans abortions when cardiac activity is present in a fetus. That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant.

A bill similar to Ohio’s “Born-Alive” Act was also passed by Kentucky in January.

In a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Dobbs v. Jackson — which could effectively end rights granted by the landmark Roe v. Wade. Petitioner Dobbs, a Mississippi State Health Officer, argues abortion access is not a constitutional right, while defendant Jackson Women’s Health Organization says abortions are covered under “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment.

Should SCOTUS move to overturn Roe, it’s estimated over 65 million Americans would lose access to abortions in their home states.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Some Kentucky counties using coal severance to pay past debts

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A published report says some of Kentucky’s poorest counties are using coal severance tax funds that were originally meant to bolster local economies to pay past debts. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it analyzed how eight eastern Kentucky counties with high poverty levels spent $6.2 million in coal severance tax funds over […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal CARES Act funding. West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million. On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment. On Thursday, the can governor […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pandemic fatigue sets in at Roane County vaccine clinic

SPENCER, WV (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WOWK 13 News

WVDOT: ‘Awkward’ Beckley intersection to be fixed in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Work on the “awkward” intersection near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley is expected to be completed in mid-2022, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT). They say the work that will be completed on the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) project is the realignment of the intersection […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

All West Virginia state employees will get paid Friday, even after Kronos ransomware attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia State Auditor’s office, all 60,000+ West Virginia state employees will get paid on Friday, December 31 in the wake of a ransomware attack that took the state’s payroll accounting system offline. Kallie Cart in the State Auditor’s office told 13 News that payroll administrators went to “extraordinary lengths” […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Clinics#Senate#Hill#Ohio Sb#Republican#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi State Health#Scotus#Americans
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,450 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,260 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024. The filing means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race. Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy