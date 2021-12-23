ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Defenders & Raiders Lead GPAC Schools in Directors’ Cup

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa — Dordt and Northwestern are the two highest ranked GPAC schools in the Learfield Director’s Cup NAIA standings following the completion of the fall sports season. Points are awarded to each team and school across all-sports...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Pool Play#Gpac#Cup Naia#Northwestern#The Red Raiders#Oregon Tech#Indiana Wesleyan
AthlonSports.com

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Monday, Dec. 27)

College football's bowl season resumes after Christmas with one bowl game on Monday, Dec. 27. There were two scheduled but the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton between East Carolina and Boston College was canceled on Sunday due to the Eagles' roster issues. So if you're wondering "What college football bowl...
NFL
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Running angry, Josh Jacobs leads Raiders to win

When he’s rolling, he’s not talking. There is a silence to Josh Jacobs. A hush to his violent running style. “You can feel it in the huddle,” Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. “He hasn’t been able to show it much this year, but he’s a special player.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy