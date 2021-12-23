ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I've Never Seen so many Beautiful Christmas Lights!: Bienfait Christmas Lighting Contest

discoverestevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the most wonderful, colourful, and beautiful time of year in Bienfait!. This year, Macie Rae from Sun 102 was asked to judge the Christmas Lighting Contest. With so many...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Remembering the Osborne Christmas lights

Everywhere you look, 90's nostalgia is back. For so many in Little Rock, Christmas was made spectacular by the Osborne family Christmas lights that decorated their home on Cantrell Road. Breezy Osborne shares her Christmas memories as a kid growing up in one of Little Rock's most famous houses. She...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwestiowa.com

Christmas Lights Up the Lakes

Homes brighten up for the season with holiday displays. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you go. Whether it’s Perry Como or Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby or Michael Bublé singing the classic carol, the words perfectly conjure up images of the Christmas season. Snow...
BING CROSBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lighting#Christmas Lights#Christmas Eve#Twinkle Lights
shorelineareanews.com

Christmas Lights at Edmonds marina

Boats moored at the Edmonds Marina have a tradition of decorating for Christmas. The reflections in the water give double duty for the beautiful lights and ship masts are a natural for creating trees of lights. Just follow SR 104 west and it will lead you to the Edmonds waterfront...
EDMONDS, WA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Freeman Lights celebrate Christmas

FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music. They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. The display will be closed on Mondays and in case of inclement weather.
FREEMAN, VA
harrisondaily.com

Synchronied Christmas Lights Display

A synchronized Christmas lights display is located in the Northern Acres subdivision (off of Wolf Springs Road) at the home of Dr. Brent and Hannah Rosson. They did all the work themselves. There are over 52,000 lights. The display can be seen about 3 tenths of a mile down Pettit Lane and then looking off to the right. You can tune to 89.3 on your radio and listen to the Christmas songs being played while watching the synchronized display. The display show is on from 5:30 to 9:00 Sunday thru Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 Friday and Saturday nights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
13abc.com

Moment of Science: Christmas Lights

As spectacular as going full “Griswold Family Christmas” can be with hundreds, even thousands of dazzling lights... it can also be frustrating when the science behind the holiday magic doesn’t work in your favor. Let’s take a look at just how those lights work (or don’t)!
SCIENCE
theadvocate.com

Danny Heitman's 'At Random': A Christmas light show that never ends

In these days before Christmas, I’ve been trying to look up more at the winter sky, answering a promise I made myself after last month’s lunar eclipse. Watching the eclipse reminded me that except for such landmark events, I don’t pay much attention to the sky anymore.
ENTERTAINMENT
stbernards.edu

Darkness, Disruption, and Disorientation: Why Christmas Lights are so Important

“The People who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Isiah the prophet is here referring to the advent of the Messiah, the coming of Christ. The Incarnation, the event of God becoming man, will, says Isiah, lead to the dispersion of the darkness of sin. This same idea is re-stated at the start of John’s Gospel: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” Christ, the light of the world, has come, making manifest in our midst the fullness of God. The God seemingly shrouded in mystery and distance, unknown and unknowable, has now come among us. Christ, as light, illumines for us the path we should walk in an ever-deepening relationship with Him, who is the “Way, the Truth, and the Life.”
ROCHESTER, NY
ELLE DECOR

You’ve Never Seen Christmas Decor Quite Like This

Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle are unlikely to strike anyone as either minimalist or traditional—the husband-and-wife couple are, after all, the founders of House of Hackney, one of Britain’s most flamboyant and directional design labels. Take a walk around their London Fields townhouse, however, and it becomes clear that their home is both of those things. “Aside from all of the wallpapers and textiles, it’s actually a very classic blank canvas, with black-and-white Victorian tiles and dark woods,” Frieda explains. “Yes, there’s lots of color, but we don’t have a lot of ‘stuff.’ To us, the house feels quite serene.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
discoverestevan.com

The Final Countdown to Christmas: Shop Estevan Spotlight!

It's time for another Shop Estevan Spotlight! This week, the spotlights are on Estevan Southern Plains Co-op. Whether it's the cranberry sauce, a last-minute gift for your neighbor, a delicious deli tray, or even the turkey the southern Plains Co-op has got you covered for all your last-minute Christmas shopping needs!
SHOPPING
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights Tammerack Lane

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes. Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Boosting Local Economy. Man, 14-year-old Boy Killed in Apparent Murder Suicide. 13-Year-Old Dead After ATV Wreck. North Alabama Scientists & Engineers Await James...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Welsh cook will spend Christmas aboard Boaty McBoatface

A Welsh chef will enjoy the ultimate white Christmas - on Boaty McBoatface's maiden voyage to Antarctica. Steve Carpenter, 49, from Caerphilly, is a cook steward on the exploration ship, officially named RRS Sir David Attenborough. He will serve Christmas dinner in the winter wonderland setting, but penguins, seals and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy