Horning: Robertson can become an all-timer if her team can play long enough

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson shoots Tuesday during the Sooners’ game against Utah at Lloyd Noble Center. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Taylor Robertson began Tuesday night’s Lloyd Noble Center affair against Utah with 373 career 3-pointers, three off Aaryn Ellenberg’s program mark of 376, set over four consecutive seasons, beginning in 2010-11.

The game was not stopped when Robertson eclipsed Ellenberg with 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, which made sense given it only brought the Sooners within 62-57 of the Utes, though Oklahoma would go on to outscore Utah 32-14 in the frame, finishing a comeback from 19 down to prevail 83-76.

Afterward, Robertson claimed to have no idea she’d set the mark when she set it, and later made it sound as though she was only vaguely aware she might even be approaching it, which can’t possibly be true.

Right?

“I really wasn’t worried about it,” she said.

She may not be, but her assault on the record book is at least another very good reason fans might want to rediscover Sooner women’s basketball this season, the primary one being they’re 10-1 for the first time since the 2006-07 squad began 17-1.

If you’re trying to place that season, it was Courtney and Ashley Paris’ sophomore year, the one Courtney may have turned in the most dominant season in the history of the college game, men’s or women’s, averaging 23.5 points, 15.9 rebounds and 3.4 blocks, third, second, and fourth in the nation, respectively, in each category and giving her the second 700-point, 500-rebound, 100-block season in the history of college basketball, men or women, having posted the first one her freshman season.

Alas, the No. 3-seed Sooners fell to Mississippi in the Sweet 16, shocked inside University of Dayton Arena, a basketball palace of tremendous history and unimaginative naming.

But we digress.

Tuesday’s contest against the Utes, who fell to 8-3, at least featured a better crowd.

Listed at 1,705 in the boxscore, there might actually have been that many watching, very few sold tickets masquerading as empty seats.

It may have been the loudest crowd of the campaign to date, too, coming to life like the old days as the Sooners began and ultimately completed an historic rally.

So there are many good things happening in this, coach Jennie Barnaczyk’s first year at the helm, and Robertson’s individual accolades — not that she cares — are up there.

So, for fun, let’s take a closer look. She’s got the program record, but others await.

She’s still 15 from catching Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn’s Big 12 mark of 392 and 120 off the NCAA record of 497, set by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell.

Interesting tidbits, Koehn finished up in 2005 and is now an assistant coach at Washington State. Mitchell finished up in 2018 and just completed her fourth season with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

Also, Ellenberg was a career 38.6 percent 3-point shooter, Koehn a career 41.6 percent 3-point shooter and Mitchell, if you can believe it, was also a career 38.6 percent 3-point shooter.

Robertson is a career 44.6 percent 3-point (377 of 846) shooter and a stratospheric 48.7 percent (55 of 113) 3-point shooter this season, and if the Sooners can play enough games and Robertson can get enough attempts up while maintaining her current rate of accuracy, not only could she become the women’s college game’s most prolific 3-point shooter, she could also become its most accurate, because the player holding that mark is Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who hit 44.7 percent (398 of 890) over four seasons at UConn, finishing up in 2015.

How about that?

“The best part is she doesn’t even care,” Baranczyk said. “She just wants to play and I mean, honestly, when you think about it, if that’s what she was thinking about, she doesn’t hit Kelbie Washington for the biggest assist of the night.”

It was a big one.

Madi Williams had missed a 3, but Liz Scott grabbed the board, the ball found Robertson, who found the former Norman High point guard, who finished with a layup, putting the Sooners on top 73-69 with 2:39 remaining.

Honestly, Robertson’s steal that became a transition mid-range 2 from Nevaeh Tot that put OU on top 71-68 might have been even bigger, but the scorekeeper did not give an assist, Tot having handled the ball too long before knocking down the jumper.

Did we mention Robertson’s no longer a one-dimensional player?

Again, we digress.

Soon enough, she’ll pass Koehn, but she needs 120 to reach Mitchell and the Sooners have one non-conference game remaining, 18 conference games, the Big 12 tourney and the way things are going, the NCAA tourney after that.

Let’s ballpark it at 23 more games — too hopeful? — and if the Sooners can play that many, Robertson will need to average a fraction more than 5.2 to catch the all-time mark.

Thus far this season, she’s averaging 5 on the nose. Keep doing that, exactly, for another 24 games and she’ll get there. Keep doing it for 25 and it will be hers alone.

Who knew, but her squad’s pursuit and Robertson’s own kind of work together. She’s got to keep knocking them down and her team’s got to keep winning.

On the worth-watching list, it’s up there.