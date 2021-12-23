ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hope at Christmas

claycountyprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeeting Santa at Christmas is exciting for most children, but for five-year-old Levi Robertson, meeting Santa is extra special. A few years ago, Seth and Jill Robertson did not know if their son would have another Christmas. At only nine months old, Levi was diagnosed with leukemia. “It was...

www.claycountyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Veteran 'overwhelmed' by Christmas present donations

A veteran struggling to buy Christmas presents after losing his job due to ill health has been "overwhelmed" by donations of gifts for his family. Richard, from Birmingham, has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was worried about whether he could afford presents for his daughter. But after veterans charity Project...
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
SheKnows

How I'm Keeping Holiday Magic Alive While Co-Parenting Over Christmas

“Will Santa go to both places?” My six-year-old daughter Vivian asked, with concern in her eyes. After assuring her that Santa visits both of her homes, it really sunk in: sharing time with my kids after my divorce means keeping the magic of Christmas alive when it looks totally different. Last year was the first Christmas after my divorce but our kids were with me. This year will be the first time I don’t see the kids running to the tree at the crack of dawn; instead they’ll visit me and open the rest of their gifts after time with their...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jesus
WEHT/WTVW

A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

(AP) — Kevin Almestica recalls unwrapping a Christmas present at age 5 to find his favorite G.I. Joe action figure with a card from his mom who was serving time at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex. “That brought me great joy thinking that she was thinking of me,” said the 27-year-old Florida-based photographer. […]
KIDS
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Children S Healthcare#Epstein Barr Virus#Cns
The Independent

Voices: Christmas is apparently all about children – I disagree

I often hear that Christmas is all about children. Children hanging their stockings, leaving out a mince pie for Father Christmas and a carrot for Rudolph, opening their presents in a blizzard of torn wrapping paper, throwing epic, sugar-fuelled tantrums come 3pm.Much of the Christmas run-up is geared towards children, from Santa’s grottos and letters to the North Pole to pantomimes and classic festive films. Children often become the focal point of Christmas Day as they unwrap gifts and delight over new toys. Festive adverts on television invariably feature families with children.There’s also something about Christmas that seems to...
KIDS
whvoradio.com

Farmers Daughter Makes Christmas Donation To Grace And Mercy

The Grace and Mercy Transitional Home for Women received a nice Christmas present Saturday from The Farmers Daughter Boutique. Grace and Mercy Director Joanna Mack received a check Saturday from The Farmers Daughter owner Laura Lester for $4,350. The donation was made possible by the twelve days of Christmas promotion and donations from Bill Lester and Angela Hansen.
momjunction.com

11 Festive Baby Girl Names Inspired By Christmas

The festive season is here, and in less than a week, it’ll be Christmas! That’s right, your most awaited holiday is just around the corner, and there’s joy and excitement in the air. More so, if you’re expecting parents waiting in anticipation and eagerness for your little one. If you’re a Christmas enthusiast like us, you can make the best of it by giving your baby a name that captures the Christmas spirit in more ways than one. If you’re looking for a sweet-sounding name for your baby girl that rings with festivity, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of eleven festive baby girl names inspired by Christmas:
WHNT-TV

‘Blue Christmas’ offering hope, comfort and companionship this season

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – For many, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year. For others, the holidays can be a difficult time. The death of a loved one. An unexpected diagnosis. Divorce. Whatever the reason, this season of celebration can be a painful reminder of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Cancer
signalscv.com

A snowtacular white Christmas

A Christmas miracle happened in the Santa Clarita Valley – fresh snow. Children laughed in the snow, slid down on a hill, and the Grinch and Santa Claus made a special appearance. Hundreds of people came out to participate in Real Life Church’s Snowtacular on Wednesday afternoon. “Our...
cbslocal.com

Girl Writes Letter To Santa, Wishes For COVID-19 Cure This Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many kids send letters to Santa every year, but one little girl didn’t have toys or clothes on her list. She asked for something Santa can’t put under the tree. What 9-year-old Zoey Belanger wished for is something for all of us. “I don’t...
People

Celebrities' Christmas in COVID Quarantine

"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," the actor captioned his masked matching jammies family photo with husband Justin Mikita and son Beckett. "We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!" The actress wrote about the upsetting experience of being quarantined with her daughter Nina, away from her husband and young son. "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas," she wrote on top of a video of her kids hugging. "I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty [and] adjust to the reality ... but it's f---ing hard."
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Community of Faith: Christmas for grown-ups

I met my youngest granddaughter two days ago. At four months, she is a baby Wise One who flew in from the east, a wondrous creation, all eyes. Our lucky family had a bumper crop this year. Baby Jack is soon 6 months old, joining his toddler sister and his first grader cousin. It all makes for some fine Christmas magic and I love it, meltdowns at kiddy Christmas programs and all.
readthereporter.com

A box of hope – just in time for Christmas

Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy