Hope at Christmas

"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," the actor captioned his masked matching jammies family photo with husband Justin Mikita and son Beckett. "We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!" The actress wrote about the upsetting experience of being quarantined with her daughter Nina, away from her husband and young son. "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas," she wrote on top of a video of her kids hugging. "I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty [and] adjust to the reality ... but it's f---ing hard."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO