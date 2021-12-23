Inter Miami CF receives second-round SuperDraft pick from Philadelphia — and loans out a player

Inter Miami CF acquired a second-round SuperDraft selection Thursday from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for the loan of forward Julián Carranza for the upcoming season.

The deal was finalized with an option to make the loan permanent. Inter Miami now has one first-round pick (No. 9), two second-round picks (No. 37, No. 54), one third-round pick (No. 65) and one fourth-round pick (No. 93).

The MLS SuperDraft is scheduled for Jan. 11.

“This transaction gives the club flexibility to continue maneuvering the roster, as we aim to improve the squad and achieve our objectives in the 2022 campaign,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a media release. “We wish Julián well during his loan stint.”

As one of the first two signings in club history, Carranza, 21, appeared in 42 outings, netting three goals over his two seasons with Inter Miami. The Oncatvio, Argentina native signed with Inter Miami in July 2019 after spending time with Club Atlético Banfield.