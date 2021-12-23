ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals look to rebound in our “Bet of the week”

By Garland Gillen
fox8live.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Indianapolis Colts are riding a two-game winning streak. The last time out they produced an impressive victory over the New England Patriots, 27-17. Consecutive wins pushed the...

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Depleted, battered Colts beat Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.  Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.  ...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
Fox News

Colts top Cardinals as Indianapolis wins sixth of last seven games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Colts (9-6) have won three straight and six of...
NFL

