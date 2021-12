Fingerprint Cards is supplying its touchless iris biometric technology to Mantra Softech India in a multi-year deal to power iris recognition in multiple devices. Mantra is India’s largest biometric device and sensor manufacturer, according to the announcement, with exports to more than 60 countries. The company deploys its biometric devices for retail payments and access control, among other applications. Devices with iris biometrics from FPC are expected to begin rolling out in the years ahead, according to the contract announcement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO