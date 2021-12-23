Gift of the Day: A Sleek Stacking Decanter

Good nail art requires a few things. Among them: creative vision, steady hands, multiple polishes, Q-tips at the ready for screwups, and lots of patience. Created by editorial nail stylist Gracie J (the key nail stylist for Claws), TENX are high-quality press-ons for when you’re home with your parents and bored and need something to do. The Meet Me In L.A. kit features a wavy modular green set with pointy tips. Whether you’re a total novice or experienced, each kit contains everything you need including a buffer, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, extra nails (24, to be exact), and two types of adhesive glue. Plus the nails are reusable.
Comments / 0