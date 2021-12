Moffat County School District’s food services will not provide meals to students over the break as it has done in the past. “Moffat County Nutrition Department will not be handing out meals during holidays or school breaks this school year,” school district food director Laura Mouriquand wrote in an email. “The federal programs for school meals changed this year and the funding for meals over breaks is no longer provided. Last year, that funding was there and this year it is not.”

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO