McDonald's Hamburger University issued the following announcement on Dec. 16. McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s” or “the Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors (“the Board”) has approved a settlement resolving the lawsuit the Company brought against its former President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook over his misconduct, lies, and efforts to impede investigations into his actions. Under the settlement, Mr. Easterbrook has returned equity awards and cash, with a current value of over $105 million, which he would have forfeited had he been truthful at the time of his termination and, as a result, been terminated for cause.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO