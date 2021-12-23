Materials Company Pursues Trade Secrets Claims Against Former Sales Executive

MEMORANDUM & ORDER Plaintiff Jerusalem NY Enterprises LLC commenced the above-captioned action on December 23, 2020, in the New York Supreme Court, Kings County, against Defendants Huber Erectors & Hoisting, LLC (“Huber”), Kakel Maintenance and Construction (“Kakel”), Richard T. Lauer, Esq., and LauerLaw, LLC, seeking to recover damages for alleged prima facie tort, conversion, fraud, and abuse of process arising from the garnishment of a bank account owned by Plaintiff. (Notice of Removal 1, Docket Entry No. 1; Summons and Verified Compl. (“Compl.”)
