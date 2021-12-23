ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Stylish ‘Nightmare Alley’ a cautionary ‘spook’ show from de Torro

By Terry J. Wood
Cover picture for the article“Nightmare Alley” is the stylish and evocative new film by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro that works as an adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel as well as a remake of director Edmund Goulding’s 1947 original which starred Tyrone Power, Joan Blondell, Helen Walker, and Collen...

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Nicole Kidman Wonders if ‘Being the Ricardos’ Marketers Were “Scared” to Feature Her

Nicole Kidman is weighing in on the continued debate over the casting decisions for Being the Ricardos. In a New York Times profile published Sunday, the actress addressed social media chatter surrounding her role as comedy icon Lucille Ball in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s recently released Amazon Studios film. Kidman, who stars opposite Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz, replaced Cate Blanchett, who was previously attached. Kidman acknowledged being aware of naysayers who wanted the role to go to someone bearing a more striking resemblance to Ball or more known for comedy, such as Debra Messing, who had publicly lobbied for the part. “I’m not...
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
Review: ‘Nightmare Alley’ serves up a lavish modern noir

A title like “ Nightmare Alley,” especially when paired with a filmmaker like Guillermo del Toro, suggests a certain kind of movie. Del Toro, the director of “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” has a signature style after all. But “Nightmare Alley”...
Guillermo Del Toro
Bing Crosby
Danny Kaye
CN2 at the Movies: Nightmare Alley

DARKNESS WAITS FOR THOSE WHO SEEK IT. Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in visionary story teller Guillermo del Toro’s newest film “Nightmare Alley.” Don’t miss this behind the scenes preview of this film noir thriller. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Go ahead and have yourself a creepy little Christmas with the latest Guillermo del Toro film, Nightmare Alley, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Brought to you by the director who gave you Pan’s Labyrinth and 2017’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, this neo-noir psychological thriller is a bit outside of del Toro’s usual. (If monsters have a usual, that is.)
‘Nightmare Alley’: Escaping from the carnival into noir with a savage Cooper and Blanchett

‘Nightmare Alley’: Escaping from the carnival into noir with a savage Cooper and Blanchett. Guillermo del Toro dusts off Edmund Goulding’s 1947 B-tier noir starring Tyrone Power and gives it a lush polish with rich reds and a house-of-horrors ambiance. There’s a sense of wonderment in there too, but that’s mostly reined in by the constraints of the noir form and the seediness of carny life. Set in the mid-1930s, “Nightmare Alley” is a scrumptious, set piece-driven experience to drink in, which should be no surprise given de Toro’s penchant for opulent dial backs such as “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006) or “The Shape of Water” (2017). The film’s blessed with one heck of a cast to boot. The twisted yarn, based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel, focuses on Stan (Bradley Cooper), a mysterious drifter who becomes a carnival hand with a traveling operation. After capturing the show’s escaped geek – a wild man whom we do get to witness biting the heads off chickens – Stan gets an elevation of sorts from the show’s owner (Willem Dafoe) and cozies up to Zeena (Toni Collette), a clairvoyant, and her alcoholic husband Pete (David Strathairn), bedding the former and lifting the tricks of the trade from the latter before endearing himself to the show’s demure ingenue, Molly (Rooney Mara).
‘Nightmare Alley’ review: Bradley Cooper steps right up for Guillermo del Toro’s dark and eerie thriller

It’s the holiday season, so how about a dark, noirish tale about some very bad people? Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” set in the 1930s, has at its center a more-or-less amoral grifter: Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who’s got a dark secret in his past and shows up one day at a low-rent carnival, seeking food, shelter and work. “Folks here, they don’t make no nevermind of what you done,” he’s told, and Stanton for a while finds a home there, quietly eyeing the carnival folk and learning how to take advantage of those who line up seeking wonder, coins in hand. It’s the schooling he needs for what happens in the film’s second half: a new career as a high-end con man to the rich, aided by a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) with her own agenda.
‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Guillermo del Toro turns his gaze to con men, carnies and corruption

You’ve got to wonder to what extent Guillermo del Toro sees himself in the carny con artists we meet in the opening scenes of “Nightmare Alley,” the director’s emotionally static but intriguingly self-reflective plunge into the madness of playing God for profit. Between acts ranging from the honestly crowd-pleasing – i.e. Ron Perlman’s bawdy strongman, Bruno – to the cruelly carnivorous – a frightening display of tattered dehumanization via the “geek,” the carnival crew’s prisoner – a familiar flavor of mystical entertainment entrances the audience gathered before Toni Collette’s well-practiced mentalist, Zeena, before they’re revealed for the parlor tricks that they are.
‘Nightmare Alley’ review: Elaborate mind tricks

The inevitability of time can wear anyone down to what they were always destined to become. This is one of the main theses of the illusionary thriller “Nightmare Alley.” This is the latest film from award winning director Guillermo del Toro since his last film “The Shape of Water.” It was written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, and it’s an adaptation of a novel by the same name by William Lindsay Gresham as well as the second film version following Edmund Goulding’s 1947 film.
Movie Review | ‘Nightmare Alley’ is entrancing, unsettling piece of noir

It is hard to imagine encountering a better-looking film than “Nightmare Alley” anytime soon. So gorgeous — darkly, hauntingly beautiful — is the latest movie from the Academy Award-winning director of “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, that we’re willing to forgive its its minor sins and embrace all its gloomy wonder.
22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
Bad News For Nightmare Alley: Why Showings Of The Guillermo Del Toro Film Are Being Cancelled For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is getting strong reviews from critics and from the fans who have seen it. However, what it is not doing is setting the box office on fire. Unfortunately, it’s not looking like that’s going to be changing, even with the positive word of mouth. That's because the number of screenings of Nightmare Alley are reportedly being slashed in order to put Spider-Man: No Way Home on more screens. And many are blaming Disney for doing this to itself.
