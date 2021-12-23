ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Leopard motor yacht Paloma sold

boatinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27 metre Leopard motor yacht Paloma has been sold in-house by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, she was delivered in 2008 as Leopard 27 model and...

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 for sale

The 33.53 Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Horizon to a design by Espinosa Yacht Design, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2014 as one of the yard’s RP110 models. Accommodation is for 12...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Jongert sailing yacht Impression sold

The 30 metre Jongert ketch rigged sailing yacht Impression, listed for sale by Jeroen van der Vliet at Van der Vliet Quality Yachts, has been sold in a direct deal. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Jongert to a design by Doug Peterson, she was delivered to her current owner in 1995 as a Jongert 26T model. An interior by Peter Sijm accommodates six guests in three cabins below deck aft consisting of a full-beam master suite and two half-beam twin cabins, all with en-suite shower facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Oryx now for sale with Edmiston

The 40.2 metre Benetti motor yacht Oryx has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen and Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Stefano Righini, Oryx was built in GRP by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to ABS class and was delivered in 2013 as one of the yard’s acclaimed Classic Supreme series. An interior by Francois Zuretti takes clever advantage of her vast volume and full height windows and is light and airy with a neutral colour palette complemented by cream coloured furnishings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Trinity motor yacht Odin for sale

The 38.4 metre Trinity motor yacht Odin has been listed for sale by Kevin Ralph and Veronica Pizza at Worth Avenue Yachts. Built in aluminium by US yard Trinity Yachts to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2001 as the yard owner’s personal superyacht and has been upgraded many times since including a major refit in 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopard#Port And Starboard#Coffee Tables#Yacht#Vehicles#Grp#Italian
boatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Let It Be finds new owner

The 47.8 metre motor yacht Let It Be, listed for sale by Francesco Vitale at Nauta Yachts, has been sold with Emma Karanova and Cornelius Kistler from breezeYachting.swiss representing the buyer. Built by Dutch superyacht yard Heesen to Lloyds class and MCA compliant, Let It Be was designed by Omega...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Classic Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II listed for sale

The 41.6 metre Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II has been listed for sale by Giulio Riggio at Fraser in Palma. Built in aluminium by British yard WA Souter & Son to a design by Don Shead, Sea Lady II was delivered in 1986 and most recently refitted in 2016. A bright interior features whitewashed oak panelling with two saloons, a formal dining room and accommodation for 10 guests and eight crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

55m in-build Heesen motor yacht Project Apollo sold

The 55 metre Heesen motor yacht Project Apollo, currently under construction in Oss, has been sold with Marc Borderon of Peter Insull's introducing the buyer. The yacht began construction on speculation earlier this year and the first renderings were revealed in August 2021. Project Apollo is the seventh unit in shipyard's 55M Steel Class but will be the first in the series to sport a revised design.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

55m Benetti motor Ocean Paradise sold

The 55 metre Benetti motor yacht Ocean Paradise, listed for sale by Rytis Babravicius at Ocean Independence, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Peter Riginos of Riginos Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Benetti, Ocean Paradise was launched in March 2013. Her spacious interior, created...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

46m Christensen motor yacht Elisa sold

The 45.72 metre motor yacht Elisa has been sold by Northrop & Johnson with Tournament Yacht Sales acting on behalf of the buyer. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to ABS class and MCA compliant, Elisa was delivered in 2003 and most recently refitted in 2017. A capacious interior in cherry wood by Williamson, McCarter & Associates accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising a main deck master suite, two VIP suites, two doubles and a twin. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities, and there are crew quarters for up to 10 staff aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Baglietto sells another DOM 133 motor yacht

Italian builder Baglietto has confirmed the sale of another 40 metre DOM 133, with the buyer introduced by Remi Carrier Jr of Canada Yacht. The aluminium displacement motor yacht was penned inside and out by Studio Vafiadis in collaboration with the Italian shipyard, and the sale marks the seventh order signed by Baglietto in 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
southernboating.com

CL Yachts Launches CLX96 SAV

CL Yachts recently made the much-anticipated technical launch of its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the CLX96. The revolutionary 96-foot, 9-inch yacht was created in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, structural engineering from Albert Horsmon, and naval architecture from Earl Alfaro. CLX96 has already been recognized as the winner of the Good Design Award 2020, Bronze A’ Design Award 2021, and the prestigious International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Kefi sold and renamed Acacia

The 40 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Kefi has been sold by Rick Obey at Rick Obey Yacht Sales and David Johnson at Denison Yachting. , Kefi was delivered in 2012 as a Sunseeker 131 model with three decks and a five-cabin configuration. She has been well maintained throughout her life with regular servicing and upgrades, including complete teak replacement on the sun deck and new interior flooring in 2020 and a hull repaint in majestic blue in 2019. In 2021, she completed her 10-year RINA class survey.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin for sale

The 41.45 metre Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin has been listed for sale by Tom Barnes at Bluewater. Built in aluminium by Palmer Johnson to Lloyds class and designed by Nuvolari Lenard, she was delivered in 2012 and is a great combination of high performance, pioneering design and deluxe accommodation. She is the last one of the PJ 135 series, featuring exceptional interior and exterior spaces while retaining the smooth lines of her smaller 120 predecessor.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

50m catamaran concept Martini 7.0 with undulating hulls revealed

American builder Servo Yachts has teamed up with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to pen a series of catamaran designs featuring suspension technology to combat seasickness. Constructed in carbon fibre with foam cores, the 50 metre Martini 7.0 is the latest model to be developed by the duo. The 50 metre...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo SD126 motor yacht sold into North Asia

A 38 metre Sanlorenzo SD126 motor yacht has been sold into North Asia by Simpson Marine and Sanlorenzo Asia. The composite-built Sanlorenzo, which features exterior design by Francesco Paskowski, was delivered in 2018 will be handed over to her new owner in 2022. The Sanlorenzo SD126 is configured as three...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection. The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting. “The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report. Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

56m Perini Navi sailing yacht Rosehearty sold

The 56 metre Perini Navi sailing yacht Rosehearty has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Bruce Brakenhoff of Edmiston & Company in an off-market deal. Rosehearty was launched in 2006 by Perini Navi as the third hull in the yard's popular 56m series with lines by Ron Holland. She was constructed for worldwide cruising and combines large interior volumes with an excellent sailing performance, having cruised the Northwest Passage and the icy coasts of Greenland with ease.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
boatinternational.com

60m Alia motor yacht Samurai sold in just three months

The 60 metre Alia motor yacht Samurai has been sold by Will Christie at Christie Yachts in just three months with Frank Grzeszczak Sr at FGI Group introducing the buyer. Samurai was built in steel and aluminium by Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts and first hit the water in 2016. A year after her launch, she was nominated for a Showboats Design Awards winner with naval architecture by Van Oosanen & Associates and a design by Omega Architects.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy