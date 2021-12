The 27 metre Leopard motor yacht Paloma has been sold in-house by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, she was delivered in 2008 as Leopard 27 model and most recently refitted in 2020. She has an interior in satin varnished light oak accommodating up to eight guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two twins, each with a Pullman berth. All cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.

