46m Christensen motor yacht Elisa sold

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 45.72 metre motor yacht Elisa has been sold by Northrop & Johnson with Tournament Yacht Sales acting on behalf of the buyer. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to ABS class and MCA compliant, Elisa was delivered in 2003 and most recently refitted in 2017. A capacious...

Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 for sale

The 33.53 Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Horizon to a design by Espinosa Yacht Design, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2014 as one of the yard’s RP110 models. Accommodation is for 12...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benetti motor yacht Oryx now for sale with Edmiston

The 40.2 metre Benetti motor yacht Oryx has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen and Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Stefano Righini, Oryx was built in GRP by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to ABS class and was delivered in 2013 as one of the yard’s acclaimed Classic Supreme series. An interior by Francois Zuretti takes clever advantage of her vast volume and full height windows and is light and airy with a neutral colour palette complemented by cream coloured furnishings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hatteras motor yacht Obsession sold

The 24.32 metre Hatteras motor yacht Obsession has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Jeff Stanley at Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, she was delivered in 2012 as an 80’ enclosed flybridge model. The interior features high gloss African mahogany joinery, granite counter tops, custom furniture, designer fabrics and rich leathers. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a king sized bed and three doubles with queen sized beds. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep three staff.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Trinity motor yacht Odin for sale

The 38.4 metre Trinity motor yacht Odin has been listed for sale by Kevin Ralph and Veronica Pizza at Worth Avenue Yachts. Built in aluminium by US yard Trinity Yachts to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2001 as the yard owner’s personal superyacht and has been upgraded many times since including a major refit in 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Classic Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II listed for sale

The 41.6 metre Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II has been listed for sale by Giulio Riggio at Fraser in Palma. Built in aluminium by British yard WA Souter & Son to a design by Don Shead, Sea Lady II was delivered in 1986 and most recently refitted in 2016. A bright interior features whitewashed oak panelling with two saloons, a formal dining room and accommodation for 10 guests and eight crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
50m Feadship motor yacht Hanikon sold

The 49.99 metre Feadship motor yacht Hanikon, jointly listed for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners and IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Max Bulley of Y.CO. Hanikon was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship with exterior styling and interior design by Terence Disdale and delivered in 2004 with a refit in 2017 in an understated contemporary style by HB Design.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
55m Benetti motor Ocean Paradise sold

The 55 metre Benetti motor yacht Ocean Paradise, listed for sale by Rytis Babravicius at Ocean Independence, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Peter Riginos of Riginos Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Benetti, Ocean Paradise was launched in March 2013. Her spacious interior, created...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Sunseeker motor yacht Kefi sold and renamed Acacia

The 40 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Kefi has been sold by Rick Obey at Rick Obey Yacht Sales and David Johnson at Denison Yachting. , Kefi was delivered in 2012 as a Sunseeker 131 model with three decks and a five-cabin configuration. She has been well maintained throughout her life with regular servicing and upgrades, including complete teak replacement on the sun deck and new interior flooring in 2020 and a hull repaint in majestic blue in 2019. In 2021, she completed her 10-year RINA class survey.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin for sale

The 41.45 metre Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin has been listed for sale by Tom Barnes at Bluewater. Built in aluminium by Palmer Johnson to Lloyds class and designed by Nuvolari Lenard, she was delivered in 2012 and is a great combination of high performance, pioneering design and deluxe accommodation. She is the last one of the PJ 135 series, featuring exceptional interior and exterior spaces while retaining the smooth lines of her smaller 120 predecessor.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
60m Alia motor yacht Samurai sold in just three months

The 60 metre Alia motor yacht Samurai has been sold by Will Christie at Christie Yachts in just three months with Frank Grzeszczak Sr at FGI Group introducing the buyer. Samurai was built in steel and aluminium by Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts and first hit the water in 2016. A year after her launch, she was nominated for a Showboats Design Awards winner with naval architecture by Van Oosanen & Associates and a design by Omega Architects.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cetera 60 yacht tour: Radical €1.2m motor yacht rips up the rule book

At the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to look inside the Cetera 60, which was making its global debut. Well here’s an interesting idea. Instead of having the cabins on the lower deck, where they rub shoulders with the machinery space and water laps incessantly against the hull, why not put them on the middle deck?
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
56m Perini Navi sailing yacht Melek sold

The 56 metre Perini Navi sailing yacht Melek has been sold in an off-market deal at Edmiston & Company with the seller represented by Bruce Brakenhoff and the buyer introduced by Dirk Johnson. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Perini Navi to a design by Ron Holland and delivered in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CL Yachts Launches CLX96 SAV

CL Yachts recently made the much-anticipated technical launch of its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the CLX96. The revolutionary 96-foot, 9-inch yacht was created in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, structural engineering from Albert Horsmon, and naval architecture from Earl Alfaro. CLX96 has already been recognized as the winner of the Good Design Award 2020, Bronze A’ Design Award 2021, and the prestigious International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Bankrupt Luxury Yacht Yard Perini Navi Sold At Auction

Maria Pia Quaglia (Reuters) The Italian Sea Group said on Wednesday it had bought bankrupt luxury yacht maker Perini Navi for 80 million euros ($91 million) in an auction held by a court in Lucca, Tuscany. Italian yacht makers Ferretti Group and SanLorenzo had also offered to buy the luxury...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
How the 56m Mondango 3 was built to be anything but ordinary

After chartering, building and selling a small fleet of yachts, a sailing-enthusiast couple decided to build something new. They knew what they wanted, and that was a fast and stable yacht capable of cruising the world – a yacht that came to life in 2014 under the name Mondango 3. Having travelled across the globe and experienced the blissful life at sea that comes with sailing, the commissioning owners are now ready to pass on the 56.4-metre Mondango 3 with the help of the leading brokerage house Burgess.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
46m Vitters sailing yacht Ganesha joins the market for the first time

The 46m Vitters sailing yacht Ganesha has joined the market for the first time, listed for sale with McMaster Yachts. Ganesha was built in aluminium as a performance cruiser by Dutch shipyard Vitters and has had the same owner and captain since delivery in 2013. She was designed by Dubois Naval Architects and can often be spotted on the superyacht regatta circuit.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection. The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting. “The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report. Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

