46m Christensen motor yacht Elisa sold

After chartering, building and selling a small fleet of yachts, a sailing-enthusiast couple decided to build something new. They knew what they wanted, and that was a fast and stable yacht capable of cruising the world – a yacht that came to life in 2014 under the name Mondango 3. Having travelled across the globe and experienced the blissful life at sea that comes with sailing, the commissioning owners are now ready to pass on the 56.4-metre Mondango 3 with the help of the leading brokerage house Burgess.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO