ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger who attacked Southwest flight attendant faces 20 years in prison

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nEOY_0dUhxxZ700

(NEXSTAR) — A California woman who assaulted a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in May is facing a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Vyvianna M. Quinonez, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants in a federal court on Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Tennessee man strangles kangaroo to death after wife is attacked

On May 23, Quinonez had boarded a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, but violated FAA regulations by not wearing her mask properly, and by unbuckling her belt and pulling down her tray table during the plane’s final descent. When asked by a flight attendant to comply with the masking and seatbelt policy, and to prepare her tray table for landing, Quinonez pushed the flight attendant.

Both Quinonez and another passenger then began filming the altercation. One of the videos, which was shared online in May, showed Quinonez punching the flight attendant in the face and pulling her hair. A male passenger was then seen placing himself between the two women, reprimanding the passenger while the crew member stood behind him, blood dripping from near her left eye.

The flight attendant later required treatment at a hospital with a bruised, swollen eye, as well as a cut that required three stitches, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Quinonez also chipped three of the flight attendant’s teeth, two of which needed replacing.

Omicron disrupts holiday travel plans for millions of Americans

“The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” said Randy Grossman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly toward a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe. We are not going to tolerate violence or interference with the flight crew, and we will pursue criminal charges against those who break the law.”

Quinonez’s sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2022.

Following the May 23 incident, Lyn Montgomery, the president of a union representing over 15,000 Southwest flight attendants, issued an open letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly , asking him to take steps to better protect the carrier’s crew.

“We ask that you take a strong stance to ensure that unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, full stop,” she wrote, in part. “Flight Crews must feel safe and supported when reporting to work.”

Montgomery also noted that incidents of in-flight disturbances and violence had reached an “unprecedented” and “intolerable level,” a statement backed up by FAA’s current data on unruly passengers: Since the beginning of 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 5,700 reports of disturbances caused by unruly passengers, over 4,100 of which involved (at least in part) travelers violating COVID-prompted mask requirements.

The rate of disturbances has waned in recent few months, but the frequency of such incidents still remains “too high,” according to the FAA — and much higher than it was in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
OAK BROOK, IL
FOX59

IMPD investigating Christmas Eve morning homicide

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting Friday. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He passed away Friday evening. If […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foxla.com

Delta flight diverted after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant, air marshal

LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. The plane made an emergency landing at 7:40 p.m. at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C. He has been charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
kion546.com

Passenger seen on video punching flight attendant pleads guilty, DOJ says

A woman who punched a flight attendant on a May Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A flight attendant asked Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table, and wear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cheddar.com

Flight Attendants Call For More Safety and Trainings Amid Disruptive Passengers

According to the FAA, airlines have reported over 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks. As a result of all this, airline crews are calling on the federal government to step in to implement protocols to help ensure safety on the ground and while in flight. President of the Association of Flight Attendants- CWA Sara Nelson, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
LIFESTYLE
Complex

California Woman Who Punched Flight Attendant in Face Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge. Vyvianna M. Quinonez, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. Per plea agreement admissions cited in a DOJ-shared press release, Quinonez was a passenger on a May 23 flight from Sacramento International Airport to San Diego International Airport. During final descent, she was “not wearing her facemask properly” and had also undone her seat belt and pulled her tray table down. All three of these actions mark federal rules and regulations violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Prison#Sentencing#Weather#Nexstar#Southwest Airlines#Omicron#Americans
kpcw.org

Capitol rioter who attacked police is sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

A Florida man who used a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher to attack police defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The 63-month sentence for Robert Palmer, handed down by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, is the longest yet for a defendant in the Capitol riot investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
mediaite.com

Midflight Mayhem: FBI Arrests Woman for Attacking Passengers, Employees on Delta Airlines Flight

A woman was arrested by the FBI for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight and attacking an older man for having his mask off. The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall by the Atlanta Police Department, allegedly cause the altercation when she chastised another passenger on the same flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Footage from the incident shows Cornwall profanely telling an older gentleman to mask up, though Cornwall had her own mask down, and the man told her he was eating in his seat.
ATLANTA, GA
foxla.com

Sheriff: Southern California man tortures, kills his 24-year-old girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly torturing and killing his girlfriend in Thousand Oaks on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava was arrested on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture in the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released. In the state of California, the felony of mayhem alleges that the suspect "unlawfully and maliciously" disfigures or disables a victim’s body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy