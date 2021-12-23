ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 predictions: Here's what Cardinals fans should expect to see next season

By Tom Ackerman
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- You can't predict baseball, but I'm going to do it anyway.

You can hold me to these Cardinals prognostications if you like. This is more of a gut feeling than stat-based, as we've seen some of the most highly-regarded – PECOTA – swing and miss (they had the Braves, the eventual world champions, projected as an 82-80 team for 2021 with a 5% chance to win the NL East).

(By the way, PECOTA had the Cardinals at 81-81 before the 2021 season.)

I'm going with my gut ... and observations. Here we go:

1) No games missed in 2022 due to lockout
MLB and the MLBPA will come to an agreement before the season starts, perhaps slightly delaying the start of spring training. There is too much revenue to be made and distributed to both sides. It's just a matter of when you pay players in their prime ... and how you allow them to achieve their best value while keeping franchises healthy and thriving. Not an easy task, but they'll figure it out for the health of the game. I'm guessing they spend a month in negotiations, from mid-January to mid-February, quickly ramping up workouts in Florida and Arizona as soon as the ink is dry.

2) Cards add lefty bat to fill DH role
The National League will adopt the designated hitter and the Cardinals will (finally) be able to add a lefty, DH-type to their lineup. There will be a run on such a player in the NL, but the Cardinals have the resources and space to make something happen. Do they have enough to grab, say, Kyle Schwarber to hit bombs throughout the NL Central? I don't know, but it's very appealing. More likely, it's going to be someone asking for a shorter length of contract than what Schwarber can demand. But these are my predictions and an Indiana University alum can dream. Since the Cardinals are already a premier run-prevention team, Schwarber would elevate their offensive game in a big way.

3) Nolan Gorman will play second base in the majors in 2022
The Cardinals have a hitter in Gorman, a quick, powerful lefty swing that they covet right now. Patience is required, as he'll likely see a little more time in Memphis (AAA) before his big call-up. It will be a big moment, lots of hype, before Gorman settles into his role as a 2B/DH/bench bat. Oli Marmol will have some options in his middle infield between Gorman, Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa.

4) Dylan Carlson will have a breakout year
We've seen it from Tyler O'Neill ... and we've seen the improvement in Harrison Bader at the plate. The defensive ability of all three outfielders is well-known. Carlson, we have to remind ourselves, just turned 23. Even though he carries himself like a veteran, his biggest days are way ahead... and quite possibly in 2022. There is a lot of talent and protection around him, especially if the NL adds the DH.

5) Look out for Jake Woodford
The Cardinals will go outside the organization to add one more starter to the mix for depth (and certainly a reliever), but Woodford will emerge in 2022 as a contributor to this rotation. Woodford showed versatility and the ability to compete under pressure in 2021. It's been a gradual process, but he's shown improvement, and it feels like a matter of time before he gets his chance. Right now, the starters are set: Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and newly-signed Steven Matz. As we learned last season, though – and most importantly, as the Cardinals learned – you can never have enough starters. Woodford has the talent and competitiveness to take advantage of an opportunity. Not that Alex Reyes isn't capable of being a starter, we just haven't seen Reyes in that role for a while... and it would seem that until the bullpen roles are solidified he will always be a reliever/hybrid/closer candidate. Woodford has been groomed as a starter. That's what he is. It's his time. Reyes is coming.

