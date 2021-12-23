ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewis-Clark State College Invites You to Turn Life Experience into College Credit Through New Portfolio Development Course

LEWISTON - As part of its Adult Learner Initiative to help meet the needs of working adults, Lewis-Clark State College is offering a new portfolio development course to give individuals the opportunity and instruction to successfully document and demonstrate college-level competencies they have acquired through work or outside the traditional higher...

