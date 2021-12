Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors Chair Tiffany Zabaglo announced Dec. 8 that Mike Glover will take over as CEO for the Tahoe Chamber. Glover is a graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives and an accredited chamber executive, according to a Dec. 8 press release. He was previously president/CEO of the Hood River, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce as well as the chief executive at VisitBend, the destination marketing organization serving the Bend, Oregon region.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO