Slick roads on Thursday, wet and warmer Christmas in the forecast for metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Roads and freeways will be slick in spots, forecasters say, as a little snow falls Thursday afternoon in metro Detroit.

According to Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service, an initial wave of snowfall is expected to expand across portions of Southeast Michigan, including parts of Macomb and Oakland counties, Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.

"Some of the steadiest and maybe most consequential snow will be off to the north and west of (Detroit), where some spots along that I-69 and I-96 corridor could see as much as a coating to an inch or so," said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

While temperatures remain in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, there is concern that snow may accumulate on untreated roads.

Drivers should remain alert to slippery road conditions and exercise caution, especially during the Thursday evening commute.

Looking ahead, those who were hoping for a white Christmas should prepare for disappointment.

DeVore said temperatures will creep up to a high near 45 degrees on Christmas Eve, with pockets of rain or drizzle around possible into the night as temps remain steads in the 40s.

He said metro Detroit will see some dampness — drizzle or rain — early on Christmas Day before things dry out later in the day.

It'll be on the warmer side for late December as well, with high temps in metro Detroit in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees ... making socially distanced outdoor gatherings possible on Christmas for those concerned about the coronavirus.

