ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayor Sarno Reports Progress on “Huge Pet Peeve” of Street Lights Being Out After Meeting with Eversource Officials

springfield-ma.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Domenic J. Sarno shares an update on progress toward addressing street light outages following meeting with Eversource. Mayor Sarno states, “After meeting with Eversource officials last month, some progress has been made in repairing and getting street lights back on. This is a huge ‘pet peeve’...

www.springfield-ma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
springfield-ma.gov

City of Springfield to Celebrate Kwanzaa

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will join with the Kwanzaa Collective of Pioneer Valley, master of ceremonies Ayanna Crawford, and keynote speakers Dr. Amilicar Shabazz & Dr. Demetria Shabazz for the 2021 Kwanzaa Ceremony Celebration at City Hall. Mayor Sarno will bring greetings for the ceremony which will include poetry, an...
POLITICS
wnin.org

How to Report a Street Light Outage in Evansville

There’s a new way to report issues with neighborhood street lights in Evansville. WNIN’s Sarah Kuper has more on how the city has taken over the process:. While CenterPoint Energy powers much of the street lights, it is the City of Evansville Engineer’s Office that should be notified about outages.
EVANSVILLE, IN
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Approves MVP Grant Funds to Neighborhood Councils

The City of Springfield received $50,000 in MVP grant funding from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. In October 2021, the Springfield Office of Disaster Recovery released an RFP for funding opportunities and received a response from nine (9) neighborhood councils. Per the RFP, all request and awards were capped at $10,000. All proposals were reviewed in accordance with the evaluation criteria published within the RFP, which included:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Light#Mayor#Pet Peeve#Uban Construction#Electric
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris Provide COVID-19 Situational Update

The City of Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Services will be making available free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits for Springfield residents. Residents can pick up their free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kit at one of the many citywide locations at the times listed below every Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional locations and expanded hours will be announced in the future.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Approves CDBG Grant Funds to Non-Profits for Capital Improvements

The Office of Community Development announced federal CDBG RFP notices in October 2021 with RFP applications due November 29, 2021. The City received responses from 17 non-profit agencies. The City is making available $250,000 from its annual entitlement and a maximum of $25,000 is awarded per organization for successful proposals.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Team Meet with State Transportation Secretary Tesler and MassDOT Team on Roadway Safety

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli, Springfield Police Traffic Division Captain David Martin, Lt. Mel Kwatowski, and Chief of Staff Tom Ashe met today with state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and the MassDOT team to discuss State Street and city-wide roadway safety.
TRAFFIC
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Issues Denial Letter to Comcast for Franchise License Renewal

In February 2021, Mayor Sarno, Deputy City Solicitor Kathleen Breck and Communications Director William Baker held a virtual public hearing on the Comcast cable TV license renewal. Mayor Sarno submitted testimony and stressed the importance to Comcast that any license renewal must meet and maintain good quality standards for the City of Springfield, residents – especially seniors and students, and business community. After months of negotiations the City of Springfield and Comcast reached an impasse on key items and were unable to reach an agreement.
POLITICS
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Announces UFCW Local 1459 Votes to Ratify New Four Year Contract

The UFCW represents approximately 102 city employees such as municipal motor equipment operators, repairers, drivers, work foreman, cement finishers, traffic signal techs, trash (refuse) and recycling truck drivers, ground workers, laborers and arborist working with our DPW, Parks, Building and Recreation Management (PBRM), and Police Departments. Mayor Sarno states, “I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plans to remove thousands of love locks from bridge in Bakewell postponed

Plans to remove thousands of love locks from a bridge in Bakewell, Derbyshire, have been postponed for at least a year, the council said.Following a global tradition, people began locking “love locks” on Wye Bridge in Bakewell, now known as Love Lock Bridge, in 2012.Over the past decade the bridge has become a free tourist attraction in the Peak District as people come to see the thousands of inscribed padlocks and add their own. Locals use the bridge to remember lost loved ones or celebrate their love.In April this year, Derbyshire County Council announced it would be moving the locks,...
POLITICS
springfield-ma.gov

City Council President Marcus Williams to Continue Remote Council Meetings Amid Springfield's COVID-19 Surge

Council President Williams stated, "After discussions with HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and in consideration of residents, the Council and its staff, department heads, and all those who interface with the City Council office, I am temporarily suspending in-person Council meetings after January 3rd. Amid the COVID-19 surge in Springfield, Councilors and guests will continue using Zoom to remotely participate in Regular, Hearings and subcommittee meetings. While as a body, we are anxious to open the chambers to the public, minimizing the risk of transmission is my top priority at this time. I will continue to monitor the situation, working with our top healthcare professionals, over the course of January to hopefully see a decline in new cases."
PUBLIC HEALTH
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris and Police Commissioner Clapprood Meet with BHN President and CEO Steve Winn

Mayor Sarno states, “I am very appreciative of everyone’s dedicated efforts working together on our mental health and vaccination initiatives. I am hopeful that we can expand these initiatives with our BHN partners as we continue to move forward in offering mental health services and accessible vaccination clinics for the benefit of all in our community. This is not only about public safety aspects but just as important, public health and saving lives.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood and Sheriff Cocchi Thank Big Y for Christmas Turkey Donation

Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I want to thank and acknowledge Big Y President Charlie D’Amour for this very generous and heartfelt donation. When we reached out to Big Y to see about purchasing 100 turkeys to give to families in need for the holiday season, Mr. D’Amour very graciously and generously responded that he would be more than happy to donate them for this good cause. Big Y continues to be a tremendous corporate citizen to the City of Springfield and we are very fortunate for this profound donation.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

Framingham Mayor-elect Sisitsky says he will consider an indoor mask mandate

FRAMINGHAM — Mayor-elect Charlie Sisitsky said he will consider an indoor mask mandate but said "it's not something I expect to do immediately." As COVID-19 cases rise in Framingham and throughout the state, Sisitsky said he's had conversations with the city solicitor, Board of Health and Police Department to learn how a mandate would be implemented and enforced. Personally, he called it a "good idea" and said he wears a mask consistently. ...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Hardin said he tested positive Sunday and is not exhibiting any symptoms. Hardin went on to say he has received his booster shot, encouraging Columbus residents to get vaccinated and wear masks. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS DFW

City Of Denton Animal Shelter Temporarily Closing Because Of Uptick In COVID Cases

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 is having an impact at animal shelters in North Texas. Officials at the Denton shelter announced that it will temporary close because of an increase in positive cases among staff. The shelter — located on 3717 North Elm Street — will be closed to the public from December 27, 2021 until January 4, 2022. While at a limited capacity, animal service officers will continue to work in the facility to provide essential city services and respond to emergency field calls only. An “emergency” in relation to animal services should be considered an immediate threat to the public or to the animal: animal hit by a car, animal bite, a rabid animal having contact with humans or animals, or a vicious dog. Citizens are encouraged to connect with Denton Animal Services through the city website, calling 940-349-7594, or by emailing animal.services@cityofdenton.com. If an issue is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (940) 349-7594 to make an appointment for the week of January 3, and staff will schedule a time to accommodate your request.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy