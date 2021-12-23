ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA Approves Pfizer Covid Pill Offers 89% Efficacy for Avoiding Hospitalization

By Diane Lilli
thejerseytomatopress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA approved the new COVID pill late yesterday, and production and delivery are underway now. The pill is good for people over 12 and at least 88 pounds. The FDA said the pill is best used within 3 -5 days of having symptoms, and it is expected those with underlying...

thejerseytomatopress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Efficacy#Drugs#Pfizer Covid Pill#Eua#Nirmatrelvir#Ritonavir Tablets
alreporter.com

FDA approves second antiviral COVID pill

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a second pill to battle COVID-19, authorizing Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir for adults with early symptoms and high risks of hospitalization, including older people and those with other medical conditions. Merck’s drug will come with a warning that pregnant women not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motherly

The FDA warns pregnant women or those who may become pregnant should not take the Merck Covid pill

This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

FDA expected to approve Covid treatment pills

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve, within days, Pfizer's and Merck's groundbreaking pills to treat COVID-19, sources told Bloomberg News. Writing in the Guardian, Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the approval of Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Drug Approved for Lowering Bad Cholesterol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the distribution and use of Novartis' new drug for lowering bad cholesterol. Leqvio (inclisiran) is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) treatment that can reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL). It is intended as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy and a proper diet in adults diagnosed with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, both of which need the lowering of LDL-C. Clinical trials are being planned to test Leqvio's effect on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

FDA Approves New Treatment for Bipolar Depression

Caplyta is the only drug FDA-approved for depressive episodes from bipolar I and II. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Caplyta (lumateperone) for the treatment of bipolar depression in adults. Caplyta, an atypical antipsychotic from biopharmaceutical company Intra-Cellular Therapies, is the only drug approved by the FDA...
MENTAL HEALTH
fox8tv.com

Merck Pill Approved By FDA

The FDA authorized a second pill to treat COVID 19 after the very first antiviral pill to treat the virus was just approved yesterday. Here’s what health experts want you to know. Is Omicron surges? There are two new tools to beat coronavirus. The FDA has authorized Merck’s antiviral pill just one day after giving.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

Pfizer COVID Treatment Pill Gets FDA Authorization

Pfizer, one of the makers of a currently available COVID-19 vaccine, has taken another critical step forward in combatting the pandemic by getting regulatory approval for Paxlovid, a pill treatment rather than IV or injection as others have been. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network, spoke to Cheddar about the ramifications of the authorization. "This is huge, especially because we know early treatment does keep people out of the hospital, especially with this antiviral," Parikh said. "The fact that people can start a regimen at home so they don't have to leave and further expose others is a big breakthrough." She also explained how the drug is a combination of two antiviral medications that are not without its risks but should be safe over the short term.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News

FDA approves Pfizer pill to thwart variant spread

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
INDUSTRY
Axios

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID antiviral pill for high-risk individuals

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

FDA green lights new COVID pill from Pfizer

WASHINGTON (WV News) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has cleared the way for COVID patients to receive a new pill that reportedly reduces the risk of hospitalization of death dramatically if taken within days of symptoms. The emergency use authorization of Paxlovid came down early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
morningbrew.com

FDA approves first Covid pill to be taken at home

It’s probably not a coincidence that on the same day the new Matrix is released we get great news about pills. Yesterday, the FDA authorized the use of Pfizer’s antiviral pill for people infected with Covid. The pill is the first Covid treatment made available outside of the hospital, and, because of the convenience factor and low cost, experts say it’ll be a game-changer for limiting the number of Covid deaths.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy