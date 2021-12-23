ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Law On Abolishing Death Penalty

Cover picture for the articleNUR-SULTAN -- The upper chamber of Kazakh's parliament has approved a bill on abolishing the death penalty in the Central Asian nation. The Senate's December 23 approval of the bill comes almost a year after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed...

