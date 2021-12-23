ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Final episode of Pokemon Evolutions now available

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled the final episode of Pokémon Evolutions, a new animated limited series created to celebrate 25 years of the global entertainment franchise. This eight-episode series has taken fans on a journey through all known regions of the Pokémon world that...

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Special Pokemon Journeys Anime Episode Featuring Arceus Announced For Amazon Prime Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced a special episode of the Pokemon Journeys anime in Japan, which will tie-in to Pokemon Legends Arceus. The episode will be aired exclusively on Amazon Prime in Japan, with Parts 1 & 2 airing on 21st January and 3 & 4 on 28th January 2022. As you might expect, it will feature the Legendary Pokemon Arceus, as well as feature other elements from the game such as the trainer outfit, ancient Poke Balls, and more.
COMICS
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Evolutions Episode 7 is a stunning performance by the Kimono Girls

Episode 7 of Pokémon Evolutions just dropped, taking us to the Johto region. If you’re not familiar, this is a free, animated mini-series on YouTube. Eight episodes are planned in total, rolling out over a few months, and each one is set in a different region. In Episode 1, we saw the showdown between Leon and Eternatus. In Episode 2, Lillie and Nebby team up to battle against the powerful and destructive Necrozma. Episode 3 focused on the evil plans of Lysandre. In Episode 4, Ghetsis played puppet master with N’s life. In Episode 5, Barry faces off against his greatest rival: his dad. In Episode 6, Zinnia prepares to fulfill her destiny and summon Mega Rayquaza. In today’s episode, the Kimono Girls put on an incredible show! Check it out below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Episode of Phase Zero Podcast Available Now

A new bonus episode of ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero is available now, taking a deep dive into the story, surprises, Easter eggs, and fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the Phase Zero podcast is regularly available as a live video every Wednesday, bonus episodes record as spoiler-filled extravaganzas which calls for the broadcast element of the show to be temporarily suspended in favor of a podcast-only version of the series. This way, no Marvel fans who have not yet had a chance to see the movie on by Friday morning do not have spoilers being broadcast into their feeds.
MOVIES
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Comes to an End with Emotional Final Episode

If you’re a fan of Nintendo or its many franchises, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Nintendo Minute. Hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, Nintendo Minute (which is never a minute, as the program’s catchphrase gleefully declares) was a weekly variety show featuring a wide array of different content. Some episodes would focus on news or a gaming industry event, others would discuss specific games or gaming topics, and occasionally the hosts would engage in competitive challenges, both in game and in the real world. The pair’s infectious positivity and the diversity of content covered made this a fun and engaging show to keep up with important Nintendo info. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With an emotional, retrospective finale, Nintendo Minute has aired its last episode.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Pokemon Company#Pok Mon Tv
epicstream.com

The Fruit of Evolution Anime Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know

The Fruit of Evolution Episode 12 release date and countdown available below. Shinka no Mi: Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei or The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made is a light novel serialized in Shosetsuka ni Naro which eventually moved to Monster Bunko imprint after it was acquired by Futabasha. With its popularity, the novel was adapted into a manga using the art of Sorano and was serialized in Web Comic Action. Hotline decided to adapt it into an anime that aired in October 2021.
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV SERIES
pushsquare.com

PS5 Upgrade for Final Fantasy VII Remake Now Available with PS Plus

As previously promised, the PlayStation 5 upgrade for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PS Plus owners. All you need to do is find the PS4 version in your collection, click the ellipsis to see the different versions available, and select the ‘PS4 Upgrade’ option from the menu. From there, you’ll be able to add the new-gen version to your library and begin downloading it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Den of Geek

Hawkeye Episode 6 Finale Review: Bird on the Wire

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode 6. With 2021 grinding to a halt, Marvel Studios had one final gift to offer fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of its Hawkeye finale on Disney+. The episode, entitled “So This Is Christmas”, leans into the lyrics of the John Lennon song it appears to be referencing and hopes that the fighting will stop, and that the war will be over. “What have you done?” seems to have been a little out of the show’s reach, but we’ll get to that.
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV: Vinyl LP Box Wave 2 Now Available for Pre-Order

Earlier this week, Square Enix revealed that they’d be reprinting the Final Fantasy XIV: Vinyl LP Box Wave 2, featuring all four Final Fantasy XIV vinyl collections. Alongside this vinyl collection, purchasers will also get an MP3 download code and jackets that feature gorgeous illustrations created by Kuroimori. According...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Winter Themed Max Raid Event Now Live For Pokemon Sword/Shield

The Pokemon Company has started another special Max Raid Event for Pokemon Sword And Shield. This time, the special event features various Winter themed Pokemon such as Delibird, Cryogonal, and Sableye. One of the encounters is a guaranteed Shiny Delibird. It can be activated by selecting “Get Wild Area News” in the Mystery Gift menu.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Final Manga Chapters of 2021 are Now Available For Free

The final manga chapters of Dragon Ball Super Chapter and Boruto have finally arrived!. Shonen Jump is going out with a bang with the release of its final 2021 issue, and that means the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are now available for fans to enjoy and discuss with fellow fans during the holiday season.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Adds CW Show's Final Episodes

Kara Zor-El's Arrowverse saga is now complete, and Netflix viewers can now see for the story ends. The last six Supergirl episodes have been uploaded to Netflix, meaning the show is now streaming there in its entirety. The series wrapped up on The CW on Nov. 9, after six seasons and 126 episodes. Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist in the title role, along with Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Kara's adoptive sister Alex Danvers, and David Harewood as the Martian Manhunter.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy