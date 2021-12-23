Final episode of Pokemon Evolutions now available

Episode 7 of Pokémon Evolutions just dropped, taking us to the Johto region. If you’re not familiar, this is a free, animated mini-series on YouTube. Eight episodes are planned in total, rolling out over a few months, and each one is set in a different region. In Episode 1, we saw the showdown between Leon and Eternatus. In Episode 2, Lillie and Nebby team up to battle against the powerful and destructive Necrozma. Episode 3 focused on the evil plans of Lysandre. In Episode 4, Ghetsis played puppet master with N’s life. In Episode 5, Barry faces off against his greatest rival: his dad. In Episode 6, Zinnia prepares to fulfill her destiny and summon Mega Rayquaza. In today’s episode, the Kimono Girls put on an incredible show! Check it out below.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO