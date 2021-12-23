ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

By Agence France-Presse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta has been cleared for travel in Canada’s airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. “This year, I’m delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in...

