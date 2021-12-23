ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the dates and join the city of Aurora in celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the city’s 36th Annual MLK Jr. Commemoration, a series of educational, motivational and inspirational events. The event schedule is posted at AuroraGov.org/MLK.

New for 2022 is a Week of Service, a chance to serve the community through volunteerism and giving. Please note that some volunteer opportunities listed have registration deadlines before the year ends, so plan on registering soon.

Other scheduled events include:

  • Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proclamation reading by Mayor Coffman
  • “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall, a staged reading at the Aurora Fox Arts Center
  • “At the Table with Dr. King,” a multifaceted performance about the American civil rights movement through music, poetry and historical video footage
  • Youth summit
  • Motorcade
  • Wreath laying ceremony

“We are incredibly honored to be hosting this series to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Angel McKinley-Paige, manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at the city of Aurora. “This series of events would not be possible without the vision and commitment of our community partners.”

Community partners include:

  • Aurora Community of Faith
  • Aurora Mental Health Center
  • Aurora Police Department
  • Grand Design Inc.
  • Mizel Institute
  • Responding to Aurora’s Critical Topics (ReACT)
  • Stride Community Health Center
  • National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
  • Young Aspiring Americans for Social Justice and Political Activism (YAASPA)

Visit AuroraGov.org/MLK for more information.

