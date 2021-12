Weekly mortgage volumes edged downward, as refinance applications picked up and purchases fell — running contrary to prevailing trends for much of the fall. The Mortgage Bankers Association Market Composite Index, which tracks new loan activity based on a survey of MBA members, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.6% from one week earlier for the seven-day period ending Dec. 17. The unadjusted index dropped 1% from the previous week, while seasonally adjusted volume for the reporting period came in 32% lower than numbers from the same week last year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO