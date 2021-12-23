Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 5 days ago

BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

