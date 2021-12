Despite the strain on the supply chain this year, San Pedro Bay is on track to post record cargo traffic in 2021. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach moved nearly 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, down 6.9% from last year, when a surge in cargo volume closed the 2020 traffic deficit that had reached as high as 13% during the coronavirus crisis.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO