Hayward, CA

Press Release - Post DUI Checkpoint Statistics

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 5 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 23rd, 2021

Contact: Sgt. Tasha Decosta, 510-293-7169 Tasha.DeCosta@Hayward-ca.gov

5 Arrested at Hayward, CA DUI Checkpoint

Hayward, Calif. – 3 arrested for DUI and 2 arrested for other criminal charges while conducting a DUI checkpoint on 12/17/2021.

The checkpoint was held at Foothill Blvd and City Center Drive from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

21 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 735 vehicles were contacted. 2 arrested for other criminal charges. One person was arrested for a felony DUI warrant while the other was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The Hayward Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

